Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra stun in quirky headgear in Sucker video

It’s not the easiest part of dressing up to sport interesting and quirky headgear along with your dresses. The first thought most of us might have is, “how am I ever going to pull it off?” But that’s not the worry that either Priyanka or Sophie have. They are seen wearing gowns and dresses giving a whiff of the classic era, but the highlight of the look is the interesting headgear they’ve pulled off with aplomb.

From a simple silk scarf (can never go wrong with this one) tied around her head, Priyanka enters the screen in a flowy tangerine gown with a maroon corset and teases Nick flirtingly. Extra brownie points for the palpable onscreen chemistry to this new couple.

The video starts with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas playing audience to the Jonas brothers who are playing the song for them in a kind of a tribute to the ladies who have stolen their hearts. The video features the love birds happily flocking together while oozing romance.

Sophie sports a headgear with rainbow feathers inside the hall and frills on a hairband dressed in a frill dress in the garden, followed by pearls in a bathtub while she sips on her glass of champagne, and a dress hat for a dinner do with the entire family and friends. PeeCee, on the other hand, dresses in a complete contrast to her opening look in the onion-coloured gown and tribal headgear as she rides on the lawn mower in the second part of the video.

Pink is an important shade in the music video because the brothers and their SOs are seen wearing shades of it while they blend party and play in the video.

Our pick is the very sexy yet safe fawn coloured gown that Priyanka wears with an interesting sheer full-length shrug while walking down the hall to meet Nick. Sophie’s bustier, fishnet stocking look with cobalt-blue leather gloves exudes power and it’s apparent from the next shot in which her beau, Joe can be seen tied up and hanging horizontally.

Here’s the video to soak in all the quirky fashion from the latest Jonas brothers’ collaboration. Tell us what you think.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 17:38 IST