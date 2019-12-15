Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora: The tantalising tale of tulle in Bollywood

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 08:52 IST

The Met Gala and Academy Awards are some of the most-awaited events in the entertainment industry across the world. And, one of the main reasons, if not the most important, is the avant-garde display of haute couture by some of the most famous personalities within the fraternity.

The creations of some top fashion designers have been exhibited on international celebrities. But, a spectacle witnessed lately is the designs of one Italian designer that has garnered the attention of Bollywood’s leading fashionistas. Giambatista Valli, who has been dolling up celebrities for major events for a long time, seems to have found a muse in actor Deepika Padukone. Remember the ginormous lime green tulle gown, with enough tulle to stitch up outfits for an entire entourage, worn by her at the Met Gala this year? And the dream-like powder pink, tulle gown she wore at an awards function recently?

Not just Deepika, Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, donned a blush pink tulle number for the cover of a leading fashion magazine in June. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora stunned in a crimson asymmetrical gown at an awards ceremony a month back. In September, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sashayed on the runway for the Paris Fashion Week in a purple floral ensemble and feather embellished heels. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, too, joined the bandwagon when she donned a pink off-shoulder taffeta number in a video that she featured in. We wonder what makes the Italian designer such a popular choice among Bollywood’s divas.

The Italian fashion maestro is known for his penchant for voluminous gowns, more often than not, made using yards of tulle or taffeta. Valli is regarded for his affinity with feminine romance, says designer Aniket Satam, adding, “He beautifully captures old-school Italian glamour with a modern and easy, chic vibe.”

Commenting on the designer’s signature style, designer Prreeti Jain Nainutia says that “the blend of femininity and elegance with rippling silhouettes and dainty details transform the fabrics into something extravagant, almost like fresh blooms”.

His inclination towards the extremes — with either soft, blushed, ivory-laced tones and floral pastels or striking, dark hues — is something that resonates with everyone. “From his sweet obsession for pastel confectionery palettes to dramatic frills and ruffles — it’s like reliving the childhood fantasy of a fairytale wardrobe but with a dash of urban sassiness and modern comfort,” says Aniket.

Adding to the commentary about the deconstruction of his vogue, Prreeti says, “From the hot pinks describing an eclectic feast of glorious femininity to dramatic blacks and versatile neons and pastels, Valli’s outlook of colour is a vibrant extravaganza celebrating fashion keeping in mind the universal taste.”

Moreover, Valli’s collaboration with a Swedish multinational clothing retail company, following suit of fashion stalwarts such as Karl Lagerfeld, Versace, Balmain, and Moschino to name a few, is pushing the envelope and making luxury fashion accessible to the masses.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter