Embellished lingerie, barely there sandals, leather corsets: 90s’ fashion trends making a comeback in 2020

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 14:44 IST

Some fashion trends never go out of style, and even when they do they can be redesigned by fashion brands and be made in a whole new trend. Last year had similar redesigning by drawing inspiration from the iconic 90s, with platform shoes, nylon fanny packs, skater brands, and velour tracksuits. This trend of drawing inspiration from 90s’ fashion is expected to spill onto the new decade, with luxury fashion houses such as Versace, JW Anderson, and Comme des Garçons’ SS20 inspired by 90s’ fashion looks.



Here are five 90s’ inspired fashion trends set to make a comeback this year.

90s’ Versace-Era

Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista backstage at Versace Spring/Summer 1992. ( Instagram/ flamingosvintagekilozaragoza )

The decade that changed the image of the fashion industry was defined by Gianni Versace and her powerhouse Versace, which also launched the Supermodel phenomenon. From Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, these fashion icons came about to be legendary due to Versace. Versace marked 1990s fashion with leopard print and sequins, flamboyant gold jewellery and provocative leather corsets, producing an exaggeratedly feminine look. This era is now being picked up in 2020, with leopard print midi dresses, halter tops, leather corsets as well as extravagant embellished lingerie. Look to Sharon Stone in Casino or Shilpa Shetty in Chura Ke Dil Mera for the best inspiration.

Actors Alexa Demie and Barbie Ferreira in 90s’ inspired leopard print body-con mini dresses. ( Instagram/ barbieferreira )

90s’ Hip Hop Age

The 90s’ had hip hop idols such as Tupac sporting big gold chain link necklaces. ( Instagram/ billieilish )

The 90s’ were crucial years to the hip hop revolution. While we saw bucket hats, velour tracksuits already trending last year, 2020 might be the year for big golden chains, baggy oversized silhouettes, and printed bandanas. Popularised by idols like Will Smith, Tupac, The Fugees, and the Wu-Tang Clan, these fits were the definition of hip hop music.

The bandana is making a comeback this season. ( Instagram/ nicolaannepeltz )

90s’ Minimalism

Chanel’s iconic Spring Summer 1994 collection introduced Karl Lagerfeld’s minimalism casual chic. ( Instagram/ drippedinvintage )

Chanel’s iconic Spring Summer 1994 collection introduced Karl Lagerfeld’s minimalism casual chic. Think Cher Horowitz from Clueless or Rachael Green from Friends, fuzzy sweaters, crop tops, checks, corduroy and matching co-ord sets. Bottega Veneta and Prada SS20 have been on the minimalist 90s’ trend as well, with silk dresses, barely there sandals and second-skin knits all in muted shades, to keep it casual chic.

Dua Lipa sports a fuzzy crop top. ( Instagram/ dualipa )

90s’ Goth and Grunge

Kurt Cobain was regarded as an icon for the alternative music genre. ( Instagram/ cobain.tingz )

Both goth and grunge 90s’ fashion had a careless vibe to them, faux leather jackets, leather boots, flannel, vintage t-shirts, and tinted sunglasses. Nirvana, and Marilyn Manson have inspired some trends that are expected to make a comeback by 2020, albeit a little tamed. With faux leather trenches, vintage band t-shirts, and body-con sheer tops, 90s’ goth and grunge fashion is coming back looking at the ‘E-boy’ trend nowadays.

Bella Hadid wore a faux leather jumpsuit, paying an ode to goth fashion. ( Instagram/ bellahadid )

90s’ Power Suits

Versace 1996 Fall Collection. ( Instagram/ bestdressed90s )

Power suits were key in women’s fashion, defined in the 90s’ by feminine touches to the pantsuit, with silk shirts, knee-length skirts while maintaining the similar power yet a new relaxed state. Championed by fashion houses Chloé, Proenza Schouler and JW Anderson, SS20’s take on this classic feature, exaggerated proportions, traditional pinstripes and feminine flourishes in the form of flowing ribbons and crystal embellishments.

JW Anderson SS20 featured larger silhouettes and flowing ribbons for powersuits. ( Instagram/ jw_anderson )

This 90s’ inspired fashion brings back nostalgia for the golden era of fashion. Which of these 90s’ inspired trends would you want in your closet this 2020?

