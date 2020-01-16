Indian models walk for Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen for global fashion shows

fashion-and-trends

The year 2020 kick-started with the best of men’s fashion shows in Milan, London and New York. And as compared to previous years, where one would only notice one or two Indian male faces scorching the international runway, this year, the number has risen to eight. Indian models — Rishi Robin, Ravi Goswami, Pratik Shetty, Farhan Alam, Pranav Bhargav, Tuhir Brahmbhatt and Prabh Uppal shone on global ramp, walking for major brands like Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Neil Barrett and Alexander McQueen, to name a few. They rendered a fresh perspective, proving modelling to be a serious profession by males, too.

“Modelling agencies in India are now pushing their male models for international ramps and getting them signed up with international agencies. People are taking modelling seriously with global casting directors looking for authenticity. This year, we had eight Indian male models walk for major brands. Earlier it used to be barely two or three,”says Ninja Singh from Ninjas Modelling Agency, whose 18-year-old model Neeraj Saini became the youngest Indian male model to have walked for Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week this year. He’ll also walk for Louis Vuitton at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

“We’ve had many Indian home-grown female models on the international circuit. And earlier,when we would fly out to Paris, London or New York for meetings we would ask about Indian male models, too. But the answer would be ‘no’. I guess the right time, the right place, and the constant push for diversity has opened the doors for our boys. We’re very happy about it,” says Gunita Stobe, director of Anima Creative Management, a Mumbai-based modelling agency that promotes Indian models abroad.

