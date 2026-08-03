DU council urges VC to take action against sexual harassment case

New Delhi: Delhi University’s academic and executive council has urged vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh to comply with a Delhi High Court directive in a sexual harassment case at a college, alleging that the university failed to act for six weeks despite the court’s order. Two women professors approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that the college’s ICC failed to properly investigate their complaints of sexual harassment, inappropriate remarks and threats by a group of male faculty members. (Representative photo)

The council letter stated that the university’s highest governing and decision-making bodies raised concerns that the two professors at the college, petitioners in the case, continue to face a deliberately hostile work environment, adversely affecting their professional capabilities and performance.

“The petitioners continue to face a deliberate hostile environment in college and bear immense mental anguish that debilitates their capabilities,” stated a note submitted during the Zero Hour of the AC and Executive Council meeting on July 24 and 30, respectively. HT has seen a copy of both letters.

The order, signed by several members, urged the VC to ensure expeditious compliance with the court order.

Queries sent by HT to the DU VC regarding the matter remained unanswered.

The matter surfaced in July 2025 when three female faculty members submitted a complaint against a group of male professors with the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the college alleging sexual harassment, inappropriate comments, and physical threats.

A formal ICC complaint dated July 17 stated “derogatory comments that were hurtful, gender provocative, and slanderous in nature,” with “sexualized comments” and “physical threats.”

However, a female faculty member, requesting anonymity, had told HT that despite submitting multiple complaints along with video evidences, the committee informed them that there was insufficient material evidence to proceed with the matter.

Two women professors approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that the college’s ICC failed to properly investigate their complaints of sexual harassment, inappropriate remarks and threats by a group of male faculty members.

The court directed the VC to independently examine the matter and take a decision within six weeks.

“The petitioner has made various submissions and stated that the inquiry is vitiated on many accounts, more particularly, since the allegations are against the governing body and ICC. The court, however, finds that the appeal against the ICC recommendations has not been decided by any of the authorities,” the court stated in its May 18, which was amended on May 26.

“Under these peculiar circumstances, it would be appropriate to direct the vice-chancellor to decide the appeal independently,” the court added.

Meanwhile, one of the professors, requesting anonymity, said, “More than a month has passed and I have approached every authority possible, but no redressal has been provided.”