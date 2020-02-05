Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on marriage rumours with Diva Dhawan, says his mom asked ‘Is there something I should know?’

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 13:52 IST

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s relationship status has been a hot topic of discussion, with rumours doing the rounds that he is planning to tie the knot with supermodel Diva Dhawan soon. When asked whether he was indeed in a relationship, he gave a rather cryptic reply to The Times Of India and said, “Let it remain a mystery whether I am single or not.”

However, Aditya put an end to the speculation that he is getting married. “As far as Diva is concerned, I don’t know how our meeting over dinner was taken out of context. Both of us, at different occasions, have rubbished these rumours. Following reports about my impending wedding, my mom asked me, ‘Is there something I should know?’ and I told her, ‘No!’ Diva and I have been friends for a while, but there’s nothing more to it,” he said.

Aditya and Diva were first linked together in 2018, after they were clicked on a dinner date. When the actor came on Koffee With Karan, he rubbished the link-up rumours as “completely false”.

“She’s a lovely girl and an old friend of mine. We met at a fashion show many years ago and we’re good friends. We went out for dinner one night at this famous restaurant that everyone is going to nowadays, Bastian. So we got papped and stories started. Completely false stories,” he said.

Aditya will be seen next in Mohit Suri’s Malang, in which he is paired opposite Disha Patani. The film, which also has Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles, will release on February 7.

Post the release of Malang, Aditya will be seen in Anurag Basu’s crime anthology Ludo, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Bachchan. The actor also has Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 in his kitty.

