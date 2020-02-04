Salman Khan reveals Aditya Roy Kapur fell in love with a girl during London Dreams, approached her for ‘one kiss’

tv

Aditya Roy Kapur made his big screen debut in 2009 with Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s London Dreams, which starred Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Salman and Aditya took a trip down memory lane when they came together on the Bigg Boss 13 stage during Monday night’s Somvaar Ka Vaar episode.

Salman revealed that Aditya fell in love with a girl during the shoot, to which he jokingly replied, “Just one?” Salman went on to say that the girl Aditya liked was “very beautiful”, and he did not know how to approach her. Aditya was advised to just walk up to the girl and ask her for a kiss: “Give na one kiss, yaar. Please na. What is there?” Salman said that Aditya did exactly that, and even got a kiss from the girl.

Aditya came on Bigg Boss 13 to promote his upcoming film Malang, which will hit the theatres this Friday (February 7). He was accompanied by his co-stars Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor.

Salman also recited a few dialogues of Malang in the signature style of his iconic character Chulbul Pandey, at the request of his close friend Anil, who plays a police inspector in the film.

The team of Malang also interacted with the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Aditya even sang his popular song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, as Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh recreated ‘that’ scene from the film. Kunal also joined in, recreating the Aashiqui 2 moment with Shehnaaz Gill.

Vishal Aditya Singh was evicted at the end of Monday’s episode, having secured lesser votes than the other two nominated contestants – Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Seven contestants remain in the Bigg Boss 13 house now, with two weeks to go for the finale.

