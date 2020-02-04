e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan unveils IIFA 2020 in Indore, says ‘I was conceived in Mumbai, but I was born in Indore’

Salman Khan unveils IIFA 2020 in Indore, says ‘I was conceived in Mumbai, but I was born in Indore’

The 21st IIFA awards will be held in Bhopal, actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez announced at an event on Monday.

bollywood Updated: Feb 04, 2020 08:10 IST

Press Trust of India, New Delhi
Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Jacquiline Fernandez during a press conference for the upcoming IIFA awards.
Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Jacquiline Fernandez during a press conference for the upcoming IIFA awards.(PTI)
         

The 21st edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards) will be held in Indore from March 27-29, while Bhopal will host a function in the run up to the mega Bollywood event, it was announced on Monday.

IIFA organisers made the announcement in the presence of Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath at a press conference. An event related to the IIFA Awards will be held in Bhopal on March 21, while the main function spanning over three days will be organised in Indore from March 27-29, they said.

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Jacquiline Fernandeze during a press conference for the upcoming IIFA awards.
Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Jacquiline Fernandeze during a press conference for the upcoming IIFA awards. ( PTI )

This will be the 21st edition of the awards, which first started in 2000 and later became one of the most high- profile events related to the Hindi film industry.

The usually star-studded event has been held in several cities across the world, including New York, Madrid, Bangkok and Singapore, in the last 20 years. It celebrates the various facets of Bollywood and its achievements.

Indore is not just the birth place of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, but also of Salman. "Though I was conceived in Bombay (Mumbai) I was born in Indore,” said Salman.

