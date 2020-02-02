Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan claims Asim has not broken up with girlfriend, scolds Himanshi for talking about Arhaan

tv

Sunday’s episode on Bigg Boss 13 will be full of adventure and thrill after fans had to miss a chance of watching Salman Khan on Saturday.

In a promo video leaked online, Salman tells Himanshi that she has been asked not to relay things that are happening outside to the contestants. However, not only did she speak about these, she also avoided talking about the incidents in front of the person concerned, Salman said hinting at Himanshi’s conversation about Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai.

Salman then showed a clipping of the conversation to all the housemates and Rashami is shocked by the revelation. Rashami angrily talks to Himanshi and then Devoleena tells Salman, “Maine pehle bola hai usse marriage wali baat pata thi bacche wali nahi. Rashami ko, in fact marriage wali baat bhi nahi pata thi (I earlier told you that Rashami knew of the marriage but not the child. Reality is that she didn’t even know about the marriage).”

In a video shared by the official handle of Bigg Boss, Rashami is also seen admitting that she knew neither about Arhaan’s marriage nor his child. When Salman expressed his doubts, Rashami yelled that she had no clue untill the time Salman informed them. She also told Himanshi, “Why should he air his grievances when I am on the show? Himanshi, just go and tell him that I do not want to be involved in all this anymore).”

Claiming that Arhaan had asked her to convey a message, Himanshi had told Asim and Vishal Aditya Singh recently, “Arhaan has sent a message. He asked me to tell Asim that he was true in his friendship. He wanted her to be reminded that Sidharth tore my shirt. I was not wrong in several things and she could have clarified things.If I was insulted on national television, this is where I should clarify as well. Why was I fighting Sidharth if she had to befriend him as soon as I came out of the house?”

In another promotional video, Salman is seen telling Asim, “Mujhe ye samajh nahi aa raha hai ki ek ladki bhao nahi de rahi hai aur tum peeche hi pade ho? You are looking like a bloody fool dude!” In what appears to be cuts from various points of a conversation, Salman is heard saying, “You are irritating! Pehle confess kar lo fir idhar ana. You have not broken up, have you?” When Asim, says he will fix everything once out of the house, Salman responds, “But if I come to know that you have not broken up, I will come in and kick your a*”.”

However, reports suggest Salman only brought up the issue and instead of being too critical, he was pretty neutral for both Asim and Himanshi.

