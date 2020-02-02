Hrithik Roshan thanks Preity Zinta for hosting a joyful night, says ‘have a super jaadu year’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 10:30 IST

Actor Preity Zinta had quite a fun birthday and Hrithik Roshan’s latest Instagram post is proof. The Koi.. Mil Gaya co-stars united in Los Angeles to celebrate Preity’s birthday, and Hrithik has shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram for their fans. He posted pictures with the birthday girl and one of them also shows Preity, alongwith husband Gene Goodenough, blowing candles and all set to cut the cake.

“Thank you for such a joyful night Gene and Pree. Happy birthday. Was surreal seeing you at the top of your game here in LA. Have a super jaadu year! #bestnight #oldfriendsarethebestfriends #newfriendsmade #loveyou,” Hrithik wrote, sharing the pictures. Preity showered love on the post and wrote, “It was So much fun Love u Loads .. xoxo.”

Hrithik and Preity have worked together in Koi... Mil Gaya, Lakshya and Mission Kashmir. Preity also had a cameo in Krrish, a sequel to Koi.. Mil Gaya that featured Priyanka Chopra in lead role.

Preity has been working on an ABC comedy series - Fresh Off The Boat. Sharing a glimpse of herself from the sets of the show, she had posted on Instagram, “And so it begins... On location to shoot ‘Fresh Off The Boat’. Now that the first day of shoot is over and I’m still alive and not shaking with nervous energy.”

Preity was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit, opposite Sunny Deol. She also made an appearance in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. She is known for her several blockbusters such as Veer Zara, Kal Ho Na Ho, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Koi... Mil Gaya and Dil Chahta Hai.

Hrithik, on the other hand, is riding high on the back-to-back success of his two releases in 2019 – action film War and the film on Bihar’s mathematician Anand Kumar – Super 30.

