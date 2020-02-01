Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 125 February 1: Shehnaaz is angry Sidharth Shukla said she flips and it shows her character

tv

Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13:

After the first round of the ongoing task, Vikas Gupta declared he would send Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh out of the race for captaincy, infuriating Kashmera Shah. Kashmera went upto Arti and told her that Vikas is not “her person” and Arti confronted Vikas asking if he had promised Kashmera to save Arti. Vikas said he removed Arti as Kashmera was playing double game.

The discussion turned into an ugly fight with all the housemates getting divided in two teams- for and against Sidharth Shukla, and got involved in the fight.

In next round, Himanshi Khurrana hurt herself and fainted. Asim Riaz then lifted her up in arms and took her inside the house. Meanwhile, Vikas was seen talking about how everyone was playing against Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, not for themselves. Shefali Jariwala entered the garden area declaring that people were blaming Vikas for Himanshi’s injury and Arti got angry that Shefali was creating an issue at such a point. Sidharth kept insisting none is to blame blamed and they should all pray for Himanshi.

Later, Shehnaaz Gill asked Sidharth to promise that he wouldn’t talk to her, adding that she was hurt and wouldn’t talk to him for rest two weeks in the game. Soon, she was seen following Sidharth and asking him to talk to her. She even began crying.

Later Vishal and Sidharth began fighting over household chores. ‘Saale ko bhaga yaha se, (get him out of here). There is a category of sense, there is a category of senseless and then there is Vishal. I tried to help him in the beginning but he is beyond help,” Sidharth said.

Then bigg boss announced the end of the task and declared that no captain would be chosen as the housemates managed to cancel yet another task. Vikas and Shehbaaz, however, got special powers to save one contestant among those nominated. They could not save Sidharth or Shehnaaz, their own connections and had to choose between Vishal and Arti. They decided to save Arti. Kashmera began crying as soon as Bigg Boss announced this. Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Vishal remain nominated for eviction. Vishal hugged Shehbaaz and Shehnaaz saying it was only a game and they need not worry.

Bigg Boss then announced a new task where they had to choose contestants who were pure, honest and value for money.

Asim and Sidharth were made to act as shopkeepers with placards of Arti, Vishal, Paras, Shehnaaz, Mahira and Rashami. While Arti and Vishal fought for the tag of honesty, Paras and Shehnaaz competed as best value for money. Mahira and Rashami were competitors for honesty. Shehbaaz, Kashmera and Vikas were the customers.

The housemates got into an argument when Asim described Shehnaaz as better value for money than Paras. Kashmere eventually took Paras. Between Arti and Vishal, Shehbaaz picked Vishal as more honest.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz got into an ugly fight while discussing qualities of Vishal and Arti. Shehnaaz began yelling at Sidharth for labeling her character and calling her a flipper. “Flip character, wow! Mera character describe karega tu?” Flip se character ka pata chalta hai? To raho side me..(You want to malign my character? Will yu describe my character? Why don’t you stay away from me if such is the case?).”

Later, Shehnaaz was seen suggesting Himanshi that she should wait for the game to end before confessing her feelings or deciding anything on Asim. “Tu aisiu nhi hai, mai boyfriend bana leti hu, tu long term le jati hai…thoda dimag se chalna, mai tere saath hu (I make boyfriends but you are more about commitment. I am just saying tell him what you feel but make sure you do not commit on the basis of what you see here. Wait for the outside world, then decide. I may have had a fight but I will be there for you).”

Himanshi then told Asim that she is not the right girl for him and he sportingly said he would be fine with whatever she felt was right. Asim asked if Shehnaaz was feeding such things to her, Himanshi agreed. He then said sarcastically that Shehnaaz is Himanshi’s biggest well wisher. “Mai badalta nhi hu, jo log pop out ho rahe hain, inse mujhe farak nhi padta (I wont change my stance, If I have confessed love for you here, it will remain so outside as well.).”

Shehnaaz tried her best to make amends with Sidharth but failed. Then she came out of the captain’s room and went to her brother who asked her to maintain some self respect. “Koi Aamir Khan hai wo, aur tu extra?” he said. However, Shehnaaz went back to the room and slept beside Sidharth. They again got into an argument.

