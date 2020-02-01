Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana hurts herself and faints during a task, Asim fears she stopped breathing. Watch video

tv

Singer-actor Himanshi Khurana entered Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entry, was evicted within a few weeks, re-entered the house but was soon voted out. However, she decided to get inside the house yet again - this time for friend Asim Riaz but the latest stint does not seem to be going well for her. In a fresh promo for Saturday’s episode, she is seen getting hurt and fainting during a task.

In the video, as currency notes rain during a task, contestants run to collect them for their own boxes. Asim, Himanshi and Shefali make an animated run for it. Suddenly, we hear Shefali shouting, “Himanshi” before everyone realises that Himanshi is hurt. Himanshi is seen falling to the ground, unconscious. Asim is heard saying, “Usko lagi hai yaar (she is hurt).” He even fears that she is not breathing.

They try to shake her and make her get up but in vain. Soon, Asim is seen picking her up in his arms and running as he carries her inside the house. Rashami Desai is seen holding Himanshi’s head as Sidharth Shukla and Shefali follow them.

Asim’s brother Umar Riaz tweeted a get well soon message for her on Twitter. “Get well soon @realhimanshi,” he wrote.

Get well soon @realhimanshi. — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) February 1, 2020

Earlier this week, Himanshi revealed details of her breakup and cried in the process as she talked about an insensitive partner. In various conversations with Asim, Arti and Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi claimed that she had filed complaint against Shehnaaz Gill at the behest of her would-be in-laws. Himanshi also said she had to break up to maintain her self-respect as her would-be in-laws did not contact her when she went out of the Bigg Boss house. She added that Asim’s topic did crop up in the arguments but he was not the reason.

Soon after her re-entry in the house, Asim had proposed to Himanshi for marriage. She had asked him for more time to think about it.

