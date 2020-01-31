Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi reveals details of her breakup, Twitter slams her for defaming Asim Riaz

tv

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 11:21 IST

Singer-actor Himanshi Khurana re-entered the Bigg Bos 13 house as part of a task that allowed family and friends of the contestants to enter the house for a brief time. She is expected to be supporting Asim Riaz, who even proposed to her on the show, . However, several of her statements inside the house after her return have forced Twitter to believe that she came back only to degrade Asim and clarify her own side of the story of her breakup with her boyfriend.

Actor Sanaa Khan tweeted, “Not liking wht Himanshi said 2day it’s so foolish of her 2 talk all tht to Rashmi now n spoil Asim’s game n image coz her words might confuse the audience n votes.If this was her concern she shouldn’t have come inside as his connection gv all kisses n later behave so pricey.”

Also read: Karan Johar brings a host of Bollywood celebs for his dating show, Ali Fazal tries his first same-sex date. Watch

Not liking wht Himanshi said 2day it’s so foolish of her 2 talk all tht to Rashmi now n spoil Asim’s game n image coz her words might confuse the audience n votes.If this was her concern she shouldn’t have come inside as his connection gv all kisses n later behave so pricey🙄 — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) January 30, 2020

Sanaa further wrote, “Himashi came in to clear her matters n make Asim look like a fool. She is putting his votes in danger with her wrong choice of words From the time she walked in all we hearing is about her ex,ex -in laws n wht all she went through n her health but absolutely nothing abt Asim. I wish @realumarriaz had gone in as his connection he is so sorted n humble. He would have added more value to Asim n his game #AsimRiaz #biggboss13.”

I wish @realumarriaz had gone in as his connection he is so sorted n humble. He would have added more value to Asim n his game #AsimRiaz #biggboss13 — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) January 30, 2020

Himashi came in to clear her matters n make Asim look like a fool. She is putting his votes in danger with her wrong choice of words 🙄From the time she walked in all we hearing is about her ex,ex -in laws n wht all she went through n her health but absolutely nothing abt Asim. — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) January 30, 2020

On Thursday’s episode, Himanshi told Asim in detail about her breakup. In various conversations with Asim, Arti and Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi claimed that her would-be in-laws went behind her back and contacted Shehnaaz Gill. She also claimed that she had filed complaint against Shehnaaz at their behest. In a separate conversation, Himanshi also said she had to break up to maintain her self-respect. She added that Asim’s topic did crop up in the arguments but he was not the reason. In a promo video for Friday’s episode, Himanshi says that she was advised not to confess love to Asim when Rashami Desai told her that he clearly loved her. But it is evident that she does not feel the same.

Himanshi even ganged up with Vikas Gupta and was seen poking fun at Asim. She continued her joke even when Asim clearly asked them not to and was seen high-fiving Vikas once Asim left after giving them an earful. Himanshi even asked Asim to avoid being too aggressive, be polite with Sidharth Shukla and “be a gentleman”.

However, Umar Riaz, who has often tweeted in support of brother Asim, wrote after the episode, “I told #himanshi that my father watches the show and kindly maintain a line and not get cozy and not to be too vocal about the relationship if they love each other. My father doesnt have problem with #Asim’s personal life but he wants him to focus on the game rite now! #KingAsim.”

I told #himanshi that my father watches the show and kindly maintain a line and not get cozy and not to be too vocal about the relationship if they love each other. My father doesnt have problem with #Asim’s personal life but he wants him to focus on the game rite now! #KingAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 30, 2020

A disappointed fan wrote, “#HimanshiKhurrana Jitna sukoon aur khushi meko asim himanshi ka ghar ki entry ka promo Dekh ke hui thi uthna Aaj dukh hk raha hai You ruined everything himanshi Everything I still pray allah aap Dono ko hamesha sath rakhe but if u break his heart u will pay in the same world. (As much satisfaction I had watching Himanshi entering the house for Asim, I am equally pained to see what she did today. You ruined everything, I still pray that God keeps you both together.)”

“#AsimRiaz ko badnam krne ke liye koi kasar nhi chora #BiggBoss13 Pahle #vishal Gupta ko bheja fir #ShefaliZariwala ko yaani #AsimRiaz ko villain babane ki poori koshish hai ab to #HimanshiKhurrana bhi pata nhi kyo #AsimRiaz Ka Game week kr rahi hai @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND, (You did not leave any stone unturned in defaming Asim, Bigg Boss! First Vishal Gupta, then Shefali Jariwala to make Asim look like a villain. Even Himanshi is weakening Asim’s game, don’t know why!)” another one tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more