Karan Johar brings a host of Bollywood celebs for his dating show, Ali Fazal tries his first same-sex date. Watch

tv

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 09:18 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared the teaser for his upcoming dating show, What The Love that explores the realities of love. The teaser for the show was shared Thursday night online and it is quite a treat.

In the promo video, Karan talks to the camera as the set and crew of the show get ready. “This is a dating show and its about actually facing realities of love and getting ready for love.” Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal among a few others are then seen entering the sets in various cuts of visuals. “I haven’t had a date in about 15 years, its kind of cool,” says Saif.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, sister-in-law Danielle Jonas channel Disney princesses in unseen pics from Grammys: ‘You are totally Elsa’

Arjun Kapoor also enters the scene and tells the camera, “This was my first blind date and it was surprisingly fun.” Parineeti Chopra and Huma Qureshi are also seen in the video. Huma says, “Its been quite a revelation how boys think.”

Ali says, “It was a very nervous experience because I have never been on a same-sex date before. I think he was more open than I was.”

Sharing the teaser, Karan wrote on Instagram, “Had the best time interacting with these millennials and it was absolutely wonderful to get them ready for love. What The Love! Now streaming on Netflix #WhatTheLove @netflix_in.”

“What The Love? With Karan Johar, a one-of-a-kind dating reality show will be hosted by the man himself. Known for telling great love stories, Karan will be sharing his thoughts on love and relationships, but with an unexpected twist,” a press release had earlier said.

Announcing the show, Netflkix had tweeted last year, “This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we’ve decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by Karan Johar. ‘What The Love? With Karan Johar’, coming to Netflix.”

This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we've decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by @karanjohar. What The Love? With Karan Johar, coming to Netflix!@BBCStudiosIndia pic.twitter.com/edK73FeDrU — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 25, 2019

Karan, who has had a successful run with several seasons of television talk show Koffee with Karan, replied to the tweet saying: “Where there’s chemistry, there’s always a way! Can’t wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love! @BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more