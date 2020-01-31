Priyanka Chopra, sister-in-law Danielle Jonas channel Disney princesses in unseen pics from Grammys: ‘You are totally Elsa’

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra had the best time with her sisters-in-law Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Grammys. Danielle has now shared two unseen pictures of herself and Priyanka from the awards ceremony that show them looking like ‘Disney princesses’.

“Disney princess moment at the Grammys,” Danielle captioned her Instagram post. The photo shows them inside what looks like an elevator, posing in their glittery gowns. Another photo shows them striking a pose with their backs to the camera, showing off their long trains.

Priyanka commented, “Adorable! U r totally Elsa.” Their fans also showered them with compliments. “This post deserves only love and support and positive please god,” wrote one. “U both looks sooo beautiful and lovely and hot,” wrote another. “Its really sweet of you to post this pictures Dani,” wrote another.

Last year, there were rumours that Danielle and Sophie do not shared a friendly equation with Priyanka, which is why Danielle did not include her in a picture with Sophie. Danielle took to the comments to clear the air. “Nope. No shade about Priyanka. It’s just Sophie’s birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday. I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don’t like Priyanka she is lovely. l am so over people trying to make a problem,” she wrote.

She also wished Priyanka on her birthday with a precious picture. It shows Danielle sitting in Priyanka’s lap, who was herself sitting on her husband Nick Jonas’ lap. “Happy birthday @priyankachopra! i hope your day is as bright and beautiful as you love you!

Priyanka is currently in US after finishing shoot for Netflix’s The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao in India. She is reportedly in final talks to join the cast of the untitled fourth film in the Matrix saga. Priyanka will join Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris who have already been roped in for the popular science fiction action film. The prospective character details haven’t been unveiled, reported Variety.

