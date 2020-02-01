e-paper
Amy Jackson celebrates 28th birthday with rain dance in bikini, says 'just to live another day is a gift'. See pics

Amy Jackson celebrates 28th birthday with rain dance in bikini, says ‘just to live another day is a gift’. See pics

Amy Jackson is vacationing in Seychelles with her family and celebrated her 28th birthday dancing in rain and chilling with son Andreas on the beach.

bollywood Updated: Feb 01, 2020 12:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amy Jackson ringed in her birthday with family in Seychelles.
         

Actor Amy Jackson celebrated her 28th birthday on a family vacation in Seychelles on Friday. The 2.0 actor had welcomed her son Andreas last year and shared pictures of her intimate African vacation on Instagram.

Amy shared a stunning monochrome picture of herself bathing in the rain while overlooking the vast expanse of the picturesque island along with a note. She is seen in a bikini and standing on the boundary of an infinity pool overlooking the city. Reflecting on life on her birthday, she wrote, “Just to ‘simply’ wake up and see my son lying next to me is a blessing. To be able to walk outside on my own two legs and hear the waves with my own two ears is a blessing. To have the chance to speak to my best friends and family so I can tell them I love them is a blessing.”

Talking about how her plans have gone for a toss due to the sudden rainfall, she further wrote, “If you opened your eyes today and took another breath - you’re winning!! With everything that’s happening across the world right now... just to LIVE another day is truly a gift!! I’m going into my 28th year on this planet with a whole new perspective and a heart filled with gratitude anddddd I’m gonna start with this little rain dance!! Yes it’s p*ssing down on my birthday and there’s not an ounce of sun to be seen BUT on the plus side, the plants are happy.”

Giving an insight into how she ringed in her birthday with her son, she shared two pictures of herself in a red swimsuit, leaning on a coconut tree trunk. She plays with the son who is seen twinning with his mom in matching red shorts, in one picture.Another was a solo shot. She captioned it in humour, “real life VS insta life (and no, I didn’t just chuck AP into the sea.” A day later, she also shared a picture of the waves and captioned it, “As endless as the ocean, as timeless as the tides...”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu is glad the Grammys dress controversy happened: ‘I feel it made her stronger, trolls don’t have joy in their lives’

She had earlier shared an adorable picture of the little one from the vacation and wrote in caption, “Mum, get the Pina Coladas in will ya #VacayMode.”

Amy is engaged to George Panayiotou and the two welcomed their first child in September last year. She has been stationed with him in Europe after her last appearance in Rajinikanth starrer 2.0.

