Amy Jackson twins with son Andreas in white, calls him the ‘light of my life’. See pic

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:50 IST

Amy Jackson, who welcomed her newborn son Andreas in September, has shared new pictures of the little one on Instagram. Amy shared a clear picture of the baby boy and captioned it, “Light of my life.”

Both Amy and Andreas can be seen twinning in white knitted sweaters. Amy holds his hand as he stares at the camera in the picture.

While Amy is living with boyfriend George Panayiotou in Europe, her industry friends back in Mumbai showered their blessings on the baby boy in the comments section. Ayushmann Khurrana, Athiya Shetty and Esha Gupta dropped heart emojis to the post. Actor Manasvi wrote, “Cutest little cuddle pie arrrrghh I wanna bite him.” One of Amy’s friends commented, “He’s going to be one handsome chap. Another wrote, “Awwwww so beautiful darling.”

Earlier this month, Amy had shared another adorable picture of the baby. Both the mother-son duo can be seen twinning in brown pullovers in the picture. Amy can be seen partially lying on the sofa as she holds on to her sleeping child.

Amy had also shared a video of her singing “happy birthday” to him as he turned one month old in October. She wrote, “Happy Birthday my beautiful son 1 month old today. I can’t remember life before you... you’ve completed me in ways I can’t describe. I’m thankful for every second I spend with you and the love I have for you is infinite. I can’t wait to watch you grow into a strong, kind, caring young man. Thankyou to my wonderful consultant @drduncan_birth for the constant support throughout my pregnancy and making the birth itself such an amazing experience. HAPPY 1 MONTH BABY AP.”

Amy was back in action soon after giving birthday to her child. She had introduced him to the world by sharing a picture of her breastfeeding the newborn. “Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas” she wrote.

Amy has featured in quite a few Bollywood films including Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali and several South films. She was last seen in Rajinikanth’s robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar with whom she has shared screen space in Singh Is Bliing as well.

