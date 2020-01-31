Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi claims Arhaan cried in front of her, is upset with Rashami for befriending Sidharth Shukla

tv

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 17:30 IST

The latest promo for Bigg Boss 13 shows Himanshi Khurrana claiming that Arhaan Khan had sent a message for girlfriend Rashami Desai through her, adding, “He is very disturbed from her.”

The video opens with Himanshi telling Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz that Arhaaan is very disturbed. “Arhaan has sent a message. He asked me to tell Asim that he was true in his friendship. He wanted her to be reminded that Sidharth tore my shirt. I was not wrong in several things and she could have clarified things.If I was insulted on national television, this is where I should get my clearance as well. Why was I fighting Sidharth if she had to befriend him as soon as I came out of the house?),” Himanshi says. Vishal then said that Rashami is safe and is therefore playing a different game in the house.

In a fresh video that has surfaced online, Himanshi and Rashami are seen discussing Asim. The video opens with Rashami telling Himanshi that Asim loves her a lot and she does not love him as much. “Feelings are natural, why am I being held responsible if someone developed feelings for me)?” Himanshi asks Rashami.

“The way you two are seen together, that is how boyfriend-girlfriends are, let’s be frank. That is not a friendship,” Rashami tells Himanshi. “You are just talking about you, you, and whatever has happened with Chao. And what you feel...is something disbalance,” she adds. Himanshi then reveals that she got to know a lot of things when she was evicted from Bigg Boss last month and went outside. “I got to know several things when I went outside, I need clarity on those. I was pretty clear but a few close persons of Asim asked me not to confess,” she said.

“Tu friendzone mat kar (do not friendzone him), of course you feel for him, any girl will. He is a wonderful boy,” Rashami says and Himanshi responds saying that she found it all very ‘filmy’ the way Asim expressed his feelings.

Vikas also tells Himanshi that Asim is not focussed on the game as he is “too much in love”. He asks Himanshi to have clarity and she responds saying that Asim goes with the flow. “Pyar hai Pyar hai Pyar hai...he will go mad if he does not get the clarity,” she says and agrees when Vikas says the problem is that Asim only trusts her in the entire Bigg Boss house.

Vikas then warns Himanshi to clarify things with Asim as soon as possible because, “He will cross all limits to get what he wants,” Vikas tells her.

