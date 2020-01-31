e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi claims Arhaan cried in front of her, is upset with Rashami for befriending Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi claims Arhaan cried in front of her, is upset with Rashami for befriending Sidharth Shukla

Himanshi Khurana claims she was asked by Asim Riaz’s ‘close persons’ not to confess her feelings, says Arhaan Khan cried in front of her and told that he was upset with Rashami Desai.

tv Updated: Jan 31, 2020 17:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi will be seen having quite a few controversial conversations on Friday’s episode.
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi will be seen having quite a few controversial conversations on Friday’s episode.
         

The latest promo for Bigg Boss 13 shows Himanshi Khurrana claiming that Arhaan Khan had sent a message for girlfriend Rashami Desai through her, adding, “He is very disturbed from her.”

The video opens with Himanshi telling Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz that Arhaaan is very disturbed. “Arhaan has sent a message. He asked me to tell Asim that he was true in his friendship. He wanted her to be reminded that Sidharth tore my shirt. I was not wrong in several things and she could have clarified things.If I was insulted on national television, this is where I should get my clearance as well. Why was I fighting Sidharth if she had to befriend him as soon as I came out of the house?),” Himanshi says. Vishal then said that Rashami is safe and is therefore playing a different game in the house.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan scolds Kapil Sharma for flirting with Kareena Kapoor, asks ‘aren’t you married?’ Watch

In a fresh video that has surfaced online, Himanshi and Rashami are seen discussing Asim. The video opens with Rashami telling Himanshi that Asim loves her a lot and she does not love him as much. “Feelings are natural, why am I being held responsible if someone developed feelings for me)?” Himanshi asks Rashami.

“The way you two are seen together, that is how boyfriend-girlfriends are, let’s be frank. That is not a friendship,” Rashami tells Himanshi. “You are just talking about you, you, and whatever has happened with Chao. And what you feel...is something disbalance,” she adds. Himanshi then reveals that she got to know a lot of things when she was evicted from Bigg Boss last month and went outside. “I got to know several things when I went outside, I need clarity on those. I was pretty clear but a few close persons of Asim asked me not to confess,” she said.

“Tu friendzone mat kar (do not friendzone him), of course you feel for him, any girl will. He is a wonderful boy,” Rashami says and Himanshi responds saying that she found it all very ‘filmy’ the way Asim expressed his feelings.

 

Vikas also tells Himanshi that Asim is not focussed on the game as he is “too much in love”. He asks Himanshi to have clarity and she responds saying that Asim goes with the flow. “Pyar hai Pyar hai Pyar hai...he will go mad if he does not get the clarity,” she says and agrees when Vikas says the problem is that Asim only trusts her in the entire Bigg Boss house.

Vikas then warns Himanshi to clarify things with Asim as soon as possible because, “He will cross all limits to get what he wants,” Vikas tells her.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
4 Delhi gang rape convicts get a reprieve, judge cancels death warrant
4 Delhi gang rape convicts get a reprieve, judge cancels death warrant
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Jawaani Jaaneman review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch
Jawaani Jaaneman review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News