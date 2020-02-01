Bigg Boss 13 day 124 written update episode 124 January 31: Rashami convinces Himanshi to confess her love for Asim

tv

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:41 IST

While fans expect her to bring an extra dose of romance to the ongoing Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurrana was all about killing all the vibes around love on Friday’s episode. She claimed Arhaan Khan in upset with girlfriend Rashami Desai while she tried her best to convince everyone that she will take things further with Asim Riaz only after the show.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Shehnaaz trying to talk to Sidharth but he refused to talk infront of Asim Riaz.

During the task, Himanshi told Kashmera that kicking Sidharth out would not make much difference and asked her to take Paras Chhabra out of the task first.

After the first round of counting, an argument broke out between Vishal, Mahira and Vishal’s brother Kunal. Standing up for his brother, Vishal confronted Mahira and warned her not to misbehave with Kunal. Irked by this, Mahira provoked Vishal after Kunal made a comment mentioning her father. The argument then turned into an ugly battle between Vishal, Kunal, Mahira and Aakash (Mahira’s brother).

Talking to Shefali, Vikas said Umar should have come inside the house. Vikas and Shefali discussed how Himanshi should be more clear.

Some time later, Kashmera told Arti that Rashami has been low ever since Arhaan left. Sidharth told her that Rashami showed her colours because she felt her team was invincible, they were nine people. Now that the team is smaller, she is back in the cocoon.

Vikas and Himanshi also had a discussion over Asim and his feelings for her.

Himanshi then talked about her conversation with Vikas to Rashami and Rashami told her that theirs does not look like a friendship. Himanshi claimed that as a girl she wanted to clarify a few things. “What should I do? Iske close people ne mujhe bola mat karna mat karna..” Himanshi cried as she said she would like to be with Asim as much as he needed. Rashami told Himanshi to take her time but make sure that she talked to Asim before leaving.

Himanshi also revealed the conversation she had with Arhaan Khan outside the house and said that Arhaan cried and justified his side of the story. He said if Rashami had to be friends with Sidharth after his exit, all his efforts of taking a stand for her went in vain.

Vikas and Devoleena also had a discussion over their argument and he told her that she was stupid to have used abusive words for a person who had played the game as a proxy for her. Vikas had earlier entered the house a proxy for Devoleena when she was unwell.

