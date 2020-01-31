e-paper
Home / TV / Arun Govil says career came to standstill after Ramayan; producers said, ‘Hey! What is Lord Ram doing here’

Arun Govil says career came to standstill after Ramayan; producers said, ‘Hey! What is Lord Ram doing here’

Arun Govil, who rose to fame in the 80’s with his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, says his career suffered after the role.

tv Updated: Jan 31, 2020 20:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Arun Govil played Lord Ram for years on Ramayan.
Actor Arun Govil, known for playing Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s hit TV serial of the 80’s, Ramayan, says his career came to a standstill after that show because producers didn’t want to cast him in any other role.

“I had started my career as a Hindi film hero and post Ramayan, when I wanted to return to Bollywood, producers said, ‘Your image as Ram is so strong we cannot cast you as anyone else or give you a supporting role’,” he told The Times of India.

“They felt that I was not suited for commercial movies anymore. That became the biggest minus point of my career, and I realised that I could never return to showbiz the way I wanted to. I took up a few TV shows, but every time I did something, people rejected me saying, ‘Arre, Ramji kya kar rahe hain (Hey! What is Lord Ram doing here)’.” He was left disappointed.

 

“On one hand, a single show had earned me immense love and admiration, but on the other, my career came to a standstill. I worked for a few more years before putting a full stop to my career in showbiz. For the last 14 years, I have not done anything, except maybe make a few special appearances,” he said.

He hasn’t given up on acting completely though. “I will do something only if it is good,” he said.

Going down memory lane, he said: “I remember, after the audition for Ramayan, I had requested Sagar sir for Ram’s role, but they had already chosen someone else. They asked me if I was ready to play Lakshman or Bharat, but I declined. Then suddenly, one day, they told me that I was playing Ram. If you are sure about yourself and what you want, you will succeed.”

