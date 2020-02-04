Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan says he’s ‘being projected as a villain’, Devoleena claims he did black magic on Rashami

tv

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 09:12 IST

Rashami Desai has expressed her disgruntlement with boyfriend Arhaan Khan. During the Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar episode on Monday night, she confessed the same to her friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has come on the show as her connection.

Devoleena has always been critical of Arhaan, and warned Rashami that he was just using her. While Rashami said that she used to trust Arhaan, it was “disturbing” for her to find out certain things about him. “I don’t expect this from a mature person,” she said. Devoleena retorted that he was not mature and said, “He was just using you, your name, your money and your fame. That’s it.” Rashami agreed with Devoleena.

Devoleena also claimed that people told her that Arhaan was doing black magic on Rashami. “He has done many things on you. They went to one of the big astrologers in Mumbai,” Devoleena alleged, but Rashami insisted that Arhaan could do no such thing.

Meanwhile, Arhaan, in an interview with The Times Of India, said that he was hurt that Rashami did not take a stand for him and hung him out to dry. He was also upset about Devoleena and Arti Singh bad-mouthing him on the show.

“They don’t know me well to say such things about me, but it’s more hurtful to see Rashami take it quietly. She should take a stand for our relationship and it should not be subjected to insult and mindless scrutiny. I have been projected as a villain and it’s humiliating. I am sure that her actions or silence could be a result of circumstances and situations inside the house. I feel a lot of things pertaining to our relationship, which put me in the dock, could have been averted had Rashami spoken up. I kept quiet about a lot of things, as my relationship with Rashami was more important than the game. It’s not over from my end, as I would like to meet and speak with her after she comes out of the house,” he said.

Just recently, Rashami admitted to Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan that she was neither aware of Arhaan’s previous marriage nor the fact that he had a child. However, Arhaan told the newspaper, “Rashami knew about my marriage before she entered the house. She didn’t know about the child, though. I would have told her at the right time.”

