Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan responds to Rashami saying he is not her type, says ‘she didn’t say she wants to end the relationship’

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan responds to Rashami saying he is not her type, says ‘she didn’t say she wants to end the relationship’

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan responds to girlfriend Rashami Desai who recently told Devoleena Bhattacharjee that he is not ‘her type’.

tv Updated: Jan 30, 2020 14:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan proposed to Rashami Desai inside the house and she accepted his proposal.
Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan proposed to Rashami Desai inside the house and she accepted his proposal.
         

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan has responded to Rashami Desai saying that he is not “her type”. Arhaan has insisted that Rashami did not say she was ending the relationship while accepting that it was fragile.

Arhaan told SpotBoye in an interview, “Rashami ne ye kahin nahi bola hai ki main Arhaan se rishta khatam kar rahi hoon. Toh log assume karna band karein, please (Rashami never said that she will end the relationship with Arhaan, so stop assuming). She has said that she will talk to me once she is out of the house, which she mentioned even while I was inside. Moreover, our relationship is not that fragile, we are emotionally attached, which was quite evident when I came out of the house and Rashami broke down miserably. It just proved how much we mean to each other. We are just handling this situation in a mature way by not talking about it inside the house and making a scene out of it. Mujhe samjh nahi aaraha phir logo ko aaisi baatein karke kyun uska tamasha bannana hai (I do not understand why do people need to talk about all this and create a scene).”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah says Arti Singh should marry Sidharth Shukla, fans make SidArti trend

He also talked about Rashami’s growing proximity with Sidharth Shukla and told the entertainment website, “I am very happy she is playing her game now. Just because I am not with her inside, doesn’t mean she will sit and keep crying. If she is handling herself positively, what else would I want. As far as Sidharth goes, I don’t feel they have any friendship between them. Sidharth comic zone mein chal raha hai aur Rashami bhi usko waise hi replies de rahi hai. It’s good that they are not having unnecessary fights (Sidharth is in his comic zone right now and Rashami is responding with similar vibes).”

