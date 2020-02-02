Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan says he is happy with Rashami befriending Sidharth Shukla, ‘but Devoleena is hellbent to break our relationship’

tv

TV actor Arhaan Khan has said he is happy that girlfriend and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has initiated friendship with Sidharth Shukla. The comment came after Himanshi Khurana claimed on the show that Arhaan was upset because of Rashami’s closeness to Sidharth, adding that he even cried in front of her.

In an interview with Times of India, Arhaan said, “Firstly, Himanshi is like my sister and whatever she did must be out of concern so I won’t like to comment on it. Secondly, as far as Rashami trying to be friends with Sidharth Shukla, I think it is a great move from Rashami’s side. It is a fantastic strategy and I don’t have a problem with it. I am happy that she is playing a good game and has not lost the plot. I don’t want to comment because it is a very personal matter and it is between Himanshi, Rashami and me. I don’t think Himanshi can ever portray Rashami in a wrong way because at the end of the day we all are good friends. Himanshi won’t do anything that will make Rashami look bad, she knows even Rashami is a girl.”

Earlier this week, Himanshi was seen claiming inside the Bigg Boss house that Arhaan had asked her to convey a message. “Arhaan has sent a message. He asked me to tell Asim that he was true in his friendship. He wanted her to be reminded that Sidharth tore his (Arhaan’s) shirt. I was not wrong in several things and she could have clarified things.If I was insulted on national television, this is where I should clarify as well. Why was I fighting Sidharth if she had to befriend him as soon as I came out of the house?,” she told Asim and Vishal Aditya Singh .

However, he said he has a problem with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and the way she is “forcing Sidharth and Rashami to be friends. “I see the show regularly and I am unable to figure out why Devoleena is forcefully trying to make Rashami and Sidharth friends when they don’t want to. People who are inside the house since last 4 months also know it and they have not tried to do it as they know Sidharth and Rashami themselves don’t want to be friends. They are not interfering in each other’s personal life because they are mature enough to understand that everyone is going through some or the other problem. But Devoleena, who knows Rashami for just one month and she doesn’t even know me, wants to decide our fate. She met Rashami inside the Bigg Boss house, same is with me. She doesn’t know about Rashami and my relationship, but just for the sake of publicity she is doing all this. She is talking ill about me, without knowing me. I think only our family members have the right to comment on our relationship, nobody else can interfere,” he told the daily.

Arhaan also claimed that people “really close to Rashami” told him “only you two have the right to decide about your relationship and no one else can take a call”.

“Devoleena who knows Rashami for just a month wants to take decision for her. She is trying to break our relationship without even being so close to us. If you have seen the episodes, Rashami has been trying to avoid the topic, she told Arti Singh also, but Devoleena is hellbent to break our relationship. When Devoleena said on the show that Arhaan Khan is not your type, Rashami clearly said she will go out and see. I want to ask who the hell is Devoleena to comment on our relationship. She is nobody to comment on our relationship,” he added.

In various conversations with Rashami, Devoleena had insisted that Arhaan is not the perfect guy for her. In a promo video for Sunday’s episode, she even tells Salman Khan that Rashami was not aware of Arhaan’s marriage or the kid.

