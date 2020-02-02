Kapil Sharma asks Mohit Suri ‘has Emraan Hashmi lost his kissing powers?’, Aditya-Krushna recreate Aashiqui 2 scene

tv

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 14:39 IST

Malang director Mohit Suri and actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani were in for a surprise when they visited the sets of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. While Kapil asked Mohit why he did not cast Emraan Hashmi in the film, Krushna Abhishek went on to enact the popular Aashiqui 2 kissing scene with Aditya, under a jacket.

Krushna, who dresses up as Sapna on the show, shared a small clip on Instagram as a proof of him stealing a kiss from Aditya. Referring to Aditya as Siddhart, he captioned it, “Dekh lo sapna ne YEH maukaa nahi choda Jab Siddhart ko dekha. Shraddhaaa ke alava YEH kisi be bhi nahi kiya hai aaj tak. Sid ke saath #malang#tkss (See, Sapna did not let go of this opportunity when she saw Siddhart. No one has done this till today except Shraddha. Malang with Sid).”

His fans also laughed over the video, one of them commented, “Perfect timing :).” Another wrote, “Ye Shraddha nahi Andhshraddha hai.”

Kapil shared a promo of the upcoming episode which is to be aired on Sunday, on Instagram. The video shows Kapil asking Mohit, on behalf of Archana Puran Singh, why he did not chose Emraan for the role, played by Aditya in the film. Recalling that Mohit has worked with Emraan in seven out of his 12 films, he said, “This film also has Hashmi saab elements. Why didn’t you cast him? Unki chumbakiya shakti kum ho gai hai (Has he lost his kissing powers?)” An embarrassed Mohit covered his face with his palm while the audience and the guests were left in splits.

Also read: Brahmastra gets release date as Ranbir Kapoor rants ‘My parents ask me if I am still doing the film or running after football or Alia’

Kapil’s fans couldn’t stop laughing on his joke. A fan requested him to ask Disha, “Sir, ask from disha mam ki o hrr movie me mrrrr kyun jaati hn???? (Sir, ask Disha mam why she dies in all her films.)” Another enquired him about why he asks all controversial questions in the name of Archana and said, “Sab kuch archana g hi puchti h.. @archanapuransingh (all questions are asked by Archana).”

Directed by Mohit, Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in prominent roles. It is set to hit theatres on February 7.

Follow @htshowbiz for more