Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla recreates Aashiqui 2 kiss with Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill has Kunal Kemmu as partner

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla recreates Aashiqui 2 kiss with Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill has Kunal Kemmu as partner

While Aditya Roy Kapur performed Tum Hi Ho in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth Shukla-Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill-Kunal Kemmu recreated the Aashiqui 2 moment.

tv Updated: Feb 04, 2020 11:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
With just two weeks to go for the Bigg Boss 13 finale, things are getting interesting inside the house. In Monday night’s Somvaar Ka Vaar episode, the team of Malang – Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu – entered the house and interacted with the contestants.

As Aditya sang Tum Hi Ho for the housemates, Kunal dragged Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh to the dance floor and put a jacket on their heads, to recreate the iconic Aashiqui 2 kiss. Kunal then expressed his desire to do the same with Shehnaaz and took to the dance floor with her, as the other contestants cheered the four of them on.

Aditya, Disha and Kunal then gave the contestants a task – Skull Ho Naa Ho – wherein they had to write the name of the contestant who could hamper their chances to win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy on the skull and smash it, stating the reason why they picked that particular contestant.

The first to smash the skull was Arti, and she chose Rashami Desai as her biggest competitor, as the latter was a popular television star with a huge fan following. Up next was Paras Chhabra, who picked Arti as his biggest competitor, because she was playing the game well.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan says he’s ‘being projected as a villain’, Devoleena claims he did black magic on Rashami

Rashami chose Asim Riaz, saying that though they have had their fair share of fights, she has seen immense growth in him as a person and a player. Shehnaaz chose Sidharth, saying that she wished to see only him next to her on stage during the finale.

Vishal Aditya Singh chose Paras as his toughest competitor and said that his strategy was great. Sidharth, who came next, also picked Paras. Mahira Sharma also said that Paras was the thorn in her path to win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, as he had his eyes on the prize since Day 1.

Asim picked Sidharth and said that he was a “strong player”. Asim went on to say that though Sidharth stood a chance to win, he hoped that he was the one to walk away with the trophy. With the maximum number of votes, Paras won the task.

TV News