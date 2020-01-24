Aditya Roy Kapur dismisses rumours, calls Diva Dhawan ‘good friend’: ‘Marriage is something far fetched for me’

bollywood

Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapur has been linked to supermodel Diva Dhawan for a while now, and last year there were reports that the two are planning to tie the knot in 2020. Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Aditya opened up about the link-up rumours with Diva and said that he was not planning to get married in the near future.

“She gave a nice statement, saying there is no truth to it and I reiterated it. I guess it gathered steam after we went out for dinner. We have been friends for years and hadn’t met in a while. But we got papped and that’s where it started from. Marriage is something far fetched for me. I am in no hurry,” he said.

The rumours started in 2018, after Aditya and Diva were snapped exiting a restaurant together. Afterwards, she shared a picture of herself kissing a mystery man on her Instagram story along with the text “It’s Friday, I’m in love”, leading to conjecture that the man in the photo was Aditya.

However, when Aditya was asked about Diva on Koffee With Karan, he said that the link-up rumours were absolutely baseless. “She’s a lovely girl and an old friend of mine. We met at a fashion show many years ago and we’re good friends. We went out for dinner one night at this famous restaurant that everyone is going to nowadays, Bastian. So we got papped and stories started. Completely false stories,” the actor said. When prodded about his relationship status, he said that he was “chilling like a villain”.

Currently, Aditya is gearing up for the release of Mohit Suri’s action-thriller Malang, which also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in key roles. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 7 this year.

