Malang song Humraah: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani star in a catalogue for adventure sports. Watch

Jan 23, 2020

A third song for Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Malang is out and it shows the two indulging in almost all adventure and water sports known to mankind. The adrenaline junkies can’t seem to live without staying high every second of the day as they jump off cliffs, airplanes and into the sea.

They drive dirt bikes, go skydiving, waterskiing, cliff jumping and more. A terrified Aditya tells Disha that he is scared but she reassures him: ‘You never feel scared of the same thing twice’.

The song, that sounds and even looks like a love letter to The Chainsmokers, is sung by Sachet Tandon while the music is by The Fusion Project. The song’s lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

Disha took to Twitter to share a romantic poster of the song on Tuesday. “Begin living from one experience to the next... #Humraah, song out on 23rd Jan. #Malang,” she posted. In the poster, Disha was seen sitting close to Aditya as they appear to be smitten with each other.

The film’s other two songs released so far are Chal Ghar Chalein and the title track, Malang. The latter received 10 million views on YouTube in merely 24-hours of its release. The song is sung and composed by Ved Sharma and the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiya.

Unlike the trailer, which gave a powerful action-packed look to the movie, the title track is much more soothing and slow. The video showed Aditya and Disha’s blossoming romance in Goa.

Meanwhile, Chal Ghar Chalen is sung by Arijit Singh and written by Sayed Quadri. It captures the tender moments between the two lovers. Malang also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. The revenge drama, directed by Mohit Suri, is set for release on February 7.

