Malang trailer: This Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur film is all about killing and adventure. Watch

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 15:22 IST

The trailer of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s upcoming film Malang is out and revolves around four diverse characters who have their own definition of living life and claiming one. While killing is a drug for Aditya, it is a necessity for Kunal Kemmu and is in the nature of Anil Kapoor, who plays a cop. Disha is in a mysterious role as she uncovers her face to reveal that killing is all about fun for her.

While Malang looks like a thrilling adventure, the makers refuse to give away the story in the trailer. All three male characters claim to be killers but have their own purpose behind it. It also shows several glimpses of Aditya and Disha’s wild love story as they enjoy water sports and other adventurous activities. But how the two share their love for killing remains to be known. The film goes with the tagline ‘Unleash The Madness’.

Director Mohit Suri had teased the audience by sharing a poster of the film with the caption, “Two Wild Souls...One Love...MALANG!” On the poster, Disha is seen kissing Aditya while sitting on his shoulders, as they get intimate on the beachside. Another poster showed an angry Aditya looking through several broken glass pieces. Disha, Anil and Kunal Kemmu are also seen looking through the glass in different moods. The glass pieces showed several glimpses from the film including that of a beach and a man in a mask.

Aditya had earlier unveiled his first look from the film with the description, “Love is pure, so is hate.” He is seen shirtless, lean and well-muscled with his arms stretched out as he appears to be shouting at the top of his voice on the poster. Disha had described her character as “In love...living life from one high to another” while sharing her look from the film.

Anil Kapoor, who plays a police inspector in the film, introduced his character with an individual poster and wrote, “Life is in God’s hand, Gun in mine.” The character poster featuring Kunal Kemmu, who plays a pivotal role, went with the description, “In Right vs Wrong, no one is right.”

The film marks Mohit Suri’s second collaboration with Aditya after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal after Kalyug. It is set to hit theatres on February 7.

