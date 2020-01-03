Malang first look poster: Disha Patani is smouldering as she ‘lives life from one high to another’. See pic

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:41 IST

Actor Disha Patani’s look from the film Malang was unveiled on Friday. While the first poster out was that of Aditya Roy Kapur, the close-up of Disha shows passion and a madness for love.

Sharing it, Disha wrote: “In love...living life from one high to another.” Showing a side profile of the actor, the poster is aglow in pink and blue. Her character seems to be intensely in love. Earlier in the day, the poster of Aditya’s character was unveiled. With ripped body, Aditya’s character is seething in rage and is screaming.

Malang is a Mohit Suri directorial, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The crime drama will see Aditya and Disha play a romantic couple. The first look of the film was unveiled a few days back and showed Aditya and Disha, in what appeared to be an outdoor party scene. Aditya showed off his toned, six-packs in that picture too, with Disha looking pretty as ever.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the duo had trained for two days in Goa last year, to shoot for an underwater kissing scene. Quoting a source, the report said: “The sequence required Disha and Aditya to be under water for at least a minute, so the training focused on strengthening lung capacity. It was difficult to shoot in one take as Aditya and Disha had to sync their breathing patterns.”

Disha, who has been part of hits like Baaghi and Salman Khan’s Bharat, had announced the film’s completion in September. She had written on Instagram, “Last day of #malang with my lovely team.” One of the pictures showed Disha posing with her team while another one was a close-up of a cake with the group photo of the lead cast designed on it.

Malang has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani. Mohit has reunited with Bhushan after their hit Aashiqui 2 starring Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor.

