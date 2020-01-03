Malang first look poster: A ripped Aditya Roy Kapur unleashes the madness, see pic

bollywood

The first-look poster of Mohit Suri’s new film Malang is out. It features Aditya Roy Kapur in a shirtless avatar. The film’s trailer of the film will release on January 6, 2020.

Sharing the poster, Mohit wrote: “Love is pure, so is hate. #MalangFirstLook”. In the poster, Aditya can be seen screaming out loud as he looks ripped. There is a palpable amount of tension in the air; we can even see Aditya’s veins popping out.

Malang also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in prominent roles. In mid November, the first look of the film was released which showed Aditya and Disha in a party scene, somewhere in the outdoors. The duo is in the midst of revellers, perhaps on a beach.

Disha and Aditya, who have been paired opposite each other, had reportedly trained for two days in Goa to shoot an underwater kissing scene. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the training was needed to “strengthening lung capacity”. A source told the publication: “The sequence required Disha and Aditya to be under water for at least a minute, so the training focused on strengthening lung capacity. It was difficult to shoot in one take as Aditya and Disha had to sync their breathing patterns.”

Malang is a revenge drama and has been produced by Bhushan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani. Mohit is reuniting with Bhushan after their film Aashiqui 2 staring Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor was a hit.

In October last year, the film wrapped up its shoot. Sharing pictures from the completion of the film’s shoot, Anil had written: “The dark knight of #Malang sharing dark chocolate on a dark night with the best crew! Perfect way to end this intense journey! #thatsawrap.” He also shared a bunch of pictures.

The film, which was earlier expected to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020, will now release a week before, on February 7.

