Malang: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur trained in Goa for two days before shooting an underwater kissing sequence

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 14:53 IST

Actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur reportedly trained for two days for an underwater kissing sequence for their upcoming film, Malang.Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated to release next year and also stars Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. The film is touted to be a romantic horror story.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “The sequence required Disha and Aditya to be under water for at least a minute, so the training focused on strengthening lung capacity. It was difficult to shoot in one take as Aditya and Disha had to sync their breathing patterns.”

Earlier this year, Disha had posted a picture in a diving suit and wrote on Instagram, “Training for something special #malang.” She is seen wearing a dark blue suit while posing with Aditya and she flashes a victory sign. They are standing on rocks and the sea is visible in the background.

Talking about Malang and the subject it explores, Kunal Kemmu had earlier told IANS, “It’s an interesting film. It’s got a lot of shades to it. It has me playing a cop again, it’s a very interesting part and I am looking forward to it. I am very excited to be working with Anil Kapoor because I have always been a die hard fan of his work. I just worked with Aditya recently in Kalank and it’s lovely to be back but most importantly to get associated with my first director Mohit Suri again. I am very excited to be back with him.”

Malang is a revenge drama produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani. Suri reunites with Bhushan after their hit film, Aashiqui 2. Malang is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.

