Malang first look: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur are set for a beach party

bollywood

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 11:32 IST

The first look of Malang was unveiled on lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s birthday on Saturday. Fans are happy to see the actor and Disha Patani in one of their coolest avatars.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated to release next year and also stars Kunal Khemmu and Anil Kapoor. The film is touted to be a romantic horror story.

In the image, Aditya and Disha are standing next to each other at what could be a beach party. While Aditya is seen shirtless with dark green trousers and a shirt tied to his waist, Disha is wearing a white top and a blue skirt. in the picture, Aditya is holding Disha by the waist and showing her something up in the sky. Behind the lead actors, a group of people can be seen looking at the same thing in the sky.

Also read: Katy Perry mesmerizes fans as she performs with Dua Lipa at Mumbai concert. See pics and videos

While shooting the film, Disha had injured herself in June and a video also surfaced online in which she could be seen getting her medication. In the video that surfaced online, Disha was administered an injection as she got her hair and makeup done. The video seemed to have been shot inside a vanity van.

Talking about Malang and the subject it explores, Kunal Khemmu had earlier told IANS, “It’s an interesting film. It’s got a lot of shades to it. It has me playing a cop again, it’s a very interesting part and I am looking forward to it. “I am very excited to be working with Anil Kapoor because I have always been a die hard fan of his work. I just worked with Aditya recently in Kalank and it’s lovely to be back but most importantly to get associated with my first director Mohit Suri again. I am very excited to be back with him.”

Malang is a revenge drama produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani. Suri reunites with Bhushan after their hit film Aashiqui 2. Malang is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more