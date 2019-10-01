e-paper
Anil Kapoor announces the wrap of Malang by sharing ‘dark chocolate on a dark night with the best crew’. See pics

Anil Kapoor has finished shooting for Mohit Suri’s directorial Malang, which also stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. See pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:26 IST

Asian News International, New Delhi
Anil Kapoor with crew members of Malang.
Anil Kapoor with crew members of Malang.(Twitter)
         

Actor Anil Kapoor announced the wrap of his upcoming film Malang on Tuesday. The actor celebrated the wrap with dark chocolate cake on a ‘dark night’ with the crew of the film.

The Nayak actor took to Twitter to share the news alongside pictures from the sets which show the crew enjoying the cake together.

“The dark knight of #Malang sharing dark chocolate on a dark night with the best crew! Perfect way to end this intense journey! #thatsawrap,” Anil wrote alongside the pictures.

 

A couple of days back on September 26, Disha Patani had shared a small footage as her Instagram Stories from her last day of shoot for Malang. She had written, “Last day of # Malang” along with a heart emoji.

In March this year, Anil had announced the making of malang with a tweet and a picture. He had written: ““Together we are #MALANG! Pleased to announce my first with all these talented artists - @mohit11481 #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani & @kunalkemmu! @MalangFilm releasing on Valentine’s 2020.”

The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemmu apart from Anil and Disha.

Malang is a revenge drama, helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani. Suri is reuniting with Bhushan after their hit film Aashiqui 2. Malang’ is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 15:24 IST

