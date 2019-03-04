After Total Dhamaal, Anil Kapoor announces Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani. Details inside

Anil Kapoor is clearly in a mood to celebrate, thanks to the success of Total Dhamaal, starring a bunch of Bollywood actors including Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi apart from himself.

On Monday, he took to social media to share fresh news -- his next project is called Malang and will be directed by Mohit Suri. He wrote on Twitter: “Together we are #MALANG! Pleased to announce my first with all these talented artists - @mohit11481 #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani & @kunalkemmu! @MalangFilm releasing on Valentine’s 2020.”

Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu, the film will hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day next year. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the film is a revenge drama with a romantic twist. Mohit revealed that the plot of his film is “intense, edgy and mad”.

Meanwhile, Total Dhamaal has cruised past the Rs 100 crore mark in the second week of its release. The family entertainer has made a total of Rs 117.77 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the box office collection of the film on Monday.

He wrote, #TotalDhamaal biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 94.55 cr Weekend 2: Rs 23.22 cr Total: Rs 117.77 cr Will remain rock-steady today [second Mon] due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]. India biz.”

#TotalDhamaal⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 94.55 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 23.22 cr

Total: ₹ 117.77 cr

Will remain rock-steady today [second Mon] due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

Speaking about the success of the film, Anil told IANS, “It’s a film we all had a blast working on and it is filled with fun. As long as we are making you laugh, it is a good day. I hope the film continues to rise for the coming days as well.”

(With inputs from agencies)

