Total Dhamaal box office day 9: Ajay Devgnm, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor’s film makes Rs 100 crore

Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Esha Gupta and others has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. The multi-starrer comedy has been directed by Indra Kumar and also stars Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sanjai Mishra and others.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter, calling Total Dhamaal Madhuri Dixit’s first Rs 100 crore film. He also reported that the film is Ajay’s ninth, Anil and Arshad’s third and Riteish’s fifth to make over Rs 100 crore.

As #TotalDhamaal crosses ₹ 💯 cr...

* Ajay Devgn’s *ninth* film to cross ₹ 💯 cr

* Riteish Deshmukh’s *fifth* film to score ₹ 💯 cr

* Anil Kapoor’s *third* film to cruise past ₹ 💯 cr

* Arshad Warsi’s *third* film to hit ₹ 💯 cr

* Madhuri Dixit debuts in ₹ 💯 cr Club — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

He also shared the benchmark figures of the film and tweeted, “#TotalDhamaal emerges a HIT... Benchmarks... Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 3 Rs 75 cr: Day 5 Will cross Rs 100 cr today [Day 9] India biz. Overseas total after Week 1: $ 4.36 mn [Rs 30.95 cr].”

#TotalDhamaal emerges a HIT... Benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 5

Will cross ₹ 💯 cr today [Day 9]

India biz.

Overseas total after Week 1: $ 4.36 mn [₹ 30.95 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

He had earlier updated the box office figures of the film on Friday. He had tweeted, “#TotalDhamaal is super-strong on Day 8, despite reduced showcasing [multiplexes] and two significant releases... Mass circuits continue to create dhamaal... Expect good growth on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: Rs 99.30 cr. India biz.”

#TotalDhamaal is super-strong on Day 8, despite reduced showcasing [multiplexes] and two significant releases... Mass circuits continue to create dhamaal... Expect good growth on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 99.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

The film had recorded an impressive opening of Rs 16.50 crore and reached its peak on its first Sunday with collections of Rs 25 crore.

It is Anil and Madhuri’s first film after a gap of 19 years, who were last seen together on screen in the 2000 film Pukar. Total Dhamaal is the third in the successful Dhamaal franchise which started with Dhamaal in 2007 and was followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets a warm hug from Nick Jonas after her glam bath: Behind-the-scenes from Sucker

The film is now facing competition from the new releases Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya. Earlier, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had predicted that the film’s impressive box office run can affect the new releases.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 17:04 IST