Katy Perry mesmerizes fans as she performs with Dua Lipa at Mumbai concert. See pics and videos

On Saturday night, Singer Katy Perry performed in India, seven years after she performed at the opening ceremony of 2012 Indian Premier League in Chennai. Check out pics and videos from the Mumbai concert.

music Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:31 IST

Agencies
Katy Perry and Dua Lippa performed in Mumbai at a music concert on Saturday.
         

With over 25,000 fans, pop icon Katy Perry’s mesmerising performance blew the audience away at the OnePlus music festival held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. On Saturday night, after seven years, Katy performed in India. She had previously performed at the opening ceremony of 2012 Indian Premier League in Chennai.

“I was overwhelmed with the energy and love I felt as I performed. I had goosebumps when they sang along with me to their favorite songs. I could not have asked for more. I am told this is your winter. And, knowing about the money and traffic, you should give yourself a round of applause. We love you and that’s why we are here,” Katy Perry said at the OnePlus music festival.

 

 

During her performance, Katy also told the gathering:”We never want to forget you. It has been seven years since I was last in India. I can’t believe myself. Look at how many people showed up. So, it is not going to be seven more years for me to come back.”

Before she hit the stage, Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, The Local Train and Aswekeepsearching entertained the audience at OnePlus Music Festival.

 

💚 #katyperry

The roar came when it was time for Katy to take the stage. Taking the evening to a crescendo, Katy Perry wrapped up her performance with her hit single Firework accompanied by a stellar pyrotechnic show.

During the show, pop sensation Dua Lipa said: “The show tonight was absolutely amazing. This was my first gig in India and the vibe and energy of the fans blew me away! I can’t wait to come back soon.”

 

The crowd cheered as pop icon Dua Lipa took center stage. Keeping the momentum going, India’s Hindustani EDM music prodigy Ritviz got crowds singing along to his most acclaimed single Udd Gaye.

After they ended their stage renditions, the two documented their experience on social media with Perry writing, “Do you ship?! KaDua or KaLipa? ok but seriously such a FAB night in Mumbai for #oneplusmusicfestival with qt @dualipa.” She also took a jibe at Mumbai’s infamous traffic saying, “thanks to all that braved the traffic and this heat you are the REAL ones.”

 

Meanwhile, Lipa posted some backstage pictures with Perry and expressed her feelings in the caption, “16 NOV 19 - Outrageously sweaty show! Mumbai you definitely brought the heat.”

“loved performing for you tonight alongside @katyperry who had me fizzing with excitement front stage during her set as it took me back to 15 year old me at my first Katy Perry show! Still just the same!! LOVE,” she added. The two shared the stage at the D Y Patil Stadium on Saturday night, making their first such concert in the subcontinent.

