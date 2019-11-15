Anushka Sharma stuns in white, Katy Perry and Malaika Arora go for metallic, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dons an embroidered jacket at Karan Johar’s party. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

One of the industry’s most famous hosts, Karan Johar hosted a star-studded welcome party for international pop singer Katy Perry at his home last evening. Many Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol, Aditya Roy Kapur, Natasha Poonawala showed up to welcome Perry to India. The glamour quotient was quite high –up as we saw lots of metallic, sheer and interesting silhouettes at the gathering.





Anushka Sharma who is known for her understated yet fantastic style choices chose a short white dress with full-length puffed sleeves and the pattern really complemented her personality. She accessorised with gold stack jewellery and kept her hair and make-up quite neutral. Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and Natasha Poonawala gave Katy Perry company by picking up sequin metallic outfits. Kajol wore a white off-shoulder outfit and Kiara Advani chose a printed texture for her outfit. Alia Bhatt’s look stood out as the Kalank actor chose to wear a blazer paid dress featuring fringe on the sleeves and the choice of outfit was interesting considering winter style.





SOTY2 actor and one of the popular millennial style icons, Ananya Panday wore a sheer top with a black bralet while Mira Kapoor kept it simple in a polka dot dress. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived with Abhishek Bachchan in a maroon embroidered jacket and she looked elegant. While Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar chose black for their looks, Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapur showed up in white.





Pop sensation Katy Perry arrived in India on November 12 this month and the star took to Instagram sharing her joy saying, “They say every single cell of your body rejuvenates itself about every 7 years and it’s been 7 years since I’ve been to India so let’s just say a brand new me is ready to par-tay at the #oneplusmusicfestival on Nov 16th with the cutie @dualipa Thanks for having us @oneplus_india.”



