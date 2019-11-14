e-paper
Malaika Arora revealed two key things which help her stay fit at 46. Read on

Her skin glistens like a 20-year-old and her fashion sense and outfits always stun us. The lady is not just a fashion diva but also a go-getter.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:02 IST
Neharika Prakash
Neharika Prakash
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Malaika Arora never fails to impress.
Malaika Arora never fails to impress. (Instagram/MalaikaArora)
         

Malaika Arora, a sultry diva who’s often referred to as the Indian J-Lo by her fans has indeed proved that age is just a number. Her skin glistens like a 20-year-old and her fashion sense and outfits always stun us. The lady is not just a fashion diva but also a go-getter. She is known to make bold choices and doesn’t care about what people think of her. She also never holds herself back from expressing her opinions.

Malaika was recently spotted on the Red Carpet of the Global Spa Awards 2019. She was wearing a beautiful red outfit and was looking charming. She was accompanied by her sister Amrita Arora.

 

No starving

Most people believe that starving helps in burning extra carbs and one needs to follow a strict diet to stay fit but Malaika doesn’t think that way.

She, upon being asked about her diet, said, “I don’t follow a strict diet but a flexible one. I don’t think anyone should follow a strict diet ever.”

“Also, I don’t believe in the concept of having cheat days. Being flexible allows me to have whatever I want to have but, of course, I watch what I am eating.” she added.

Discipline

The actor and fashionista also stressed on the importance of being disciplined when asked about if she believes in binge-eating.

“It’s obvious. Discipline is important. Living a healthy lifestyle is important. Having a routine and following it helps one in the longer run.”

Her sister and actress Amrita Arora too stressed on the importance of having a daily routine. She said, “ Seeing my sister do yoga and follow a healthy lifestyle does inspire me a lot. I too believe that having a daily routine is important, especially after seeing her fitness levels.”

