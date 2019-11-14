Shahid Kapoor channels Ranveer Singh, while his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani reminds us of Alia Bhatt at Global Spa Fit & Fab Awards 2019

fashion-and-trends

On Wednesday Bollywood’s fitness fanatics united at the Global Spa Fit & Fab Awards 2019. In attendance were celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonali Bendre among others.

Shahid reminded us of Ranveer Singh in his Sahil Aneja monochrome matching suit. While Kiara’s Nicolas Jebran shimmery sequinned gown with a thigh-high slit reminded us of Alia Bhatt’s Michael Costello gown.

Shahid and Kiara reunited at the red carpet, and when Kiara posted a picture with her Kabir Singh co-star he called her by her character’s name, Preeti. Cute!

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a red H&MxGiambatistaValli dress which international model and Kardashian sister, Kendall Jenner wore in the ad campaign of the brand. While Kendall wore a belt for her look, Malaika gave it a miss and wore stacked necklaces on the ruffled gown that had a plunging neckline.

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora attended the event in a metallic silver one-shouldered Dolly J gown with a thigh-high slit, and the sisters won the award for being the fittest siblings. Which Amrita gushed about on her Instagram saying she could ‘get used to this’.

During the day, Malaika was spotted during her regular fitness routine in an animal print gym wear. She had shared her excitement ahead of the event by posting a picture of her gym look on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Feelin a spring in my step.” Malaika revealed her fitness mantra at the event and credited her genes for her look. “We are what we are because of our mom,” she said.

Ayushmann Khurana’s wife Tahira Kashyap also wore a one-shouldered metallic grey gown by Dolly J and was practically twinning with Amrita Arora.

Rakul Preet Singh who absolutely seems to love designer Nauman Piyarji’s designs, or maybe her stylist does, wore another outfit by the designer. The actor donned a red fitted gown for the event and looked like her usual stunning self.

Whose look do you love best?

