Deepika Padukone and Emilia Clarke both wear red Rosie Assoulin dress. Ranveer comments ‘my spirit colour’

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:27 IST

Deepika Padukone has been at the top of the fashion game for a while now, and stylists Shaleena Nathani makes sure that not a hair is out of place on the Padmaavat star.

Deepika who was recently in Bengaluru for a friend’s wedding returned to Mumbai for a round table with acclaimed film critic Anupama Chopra and picked a gorgeous red high-impact dress from the Rosie Assoulin Fall 2019 collection with voluminous puff sleeves.

Also read: Deepika Padukone is a sight for sore eyes at friend’s wedding in Bengaluru. Pics inside

Deepika posted several pictures on her Instagram captioning them, “RED- is the colour that makes people hungry. Red also instantly attracts attention, makes people excited, energetic and increases heart rate! All of the things I’m going for today!” And of course, her number one fan, husband Ranveer Singh couldn’t help but comment, “Yes ! All of the above are happening to me right now”, “The colour of Passion hayye” and also called red his spirit colour in another comment.

Deepika wore gold hoops to compliment the vintage vibe of the dress thanks to the puffy sleeves, delicate chains were stacked around her slender neck, a messy pony and she completed the look with bright red pumps.

However, Deepika isn’t the only celebrity to have worn the dress, back in February, Hollywood actor, Emilia Clarke of Game of Thrones and Me Be You fame chose the exact same dress to wear to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Unlike Deepika, Emilia chose black shoes, wore a minimalistic earring and one ring in her hand. The actor had her short hair tucked behind her ears neatly and wore nude make-up, and though she wasn’t her usual platinum blonde, Daenerys Targaryen self, the actor looked gorgeous.

And you know this begs the question, “Who wore it better?”

While Deepika looked stunning, her bright red lipstick and subtle smokey eyeshadow were a bit much for the look, and on the other hand while we didn’t love Emilia’s choice of shoes, her make-up was perfection.

Who do YOU think wore it better?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter