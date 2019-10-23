Happy birthday Malaika Arora: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria stun in black, red and shimmer. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:42 IST

Malaika Arora, who has turned 46 this year, is one who never ceases to amaze all of us and give us fashion and fitness goals aplenty. She’s sexy and she knows it! Last night, the actress brought in her birthday in the company of some of the biggest names in B-town including diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and her beau Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika’s look made it to Instagram and we can’t praise her enough to don this petite shimmer dress with such panache! She is seen grooving to the beats in the background showing off her lithe dance moves and the backless dress. Sweta Bachchan was spotted in a shimmer top resembling Malaika’s dress.

Also seen was Arjun Kapoor sporting a Dust of Gods jacket from the brand’s current collection. One might recall superstar Shah Rukh Khan sporting a similar jacket gifted to him by his friend and filmmaker Karan Johar just a few days ago.

We loved Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chic look that she sported with a pair of bright red pumps. She accessorised her striped silver and black dress with a matching clutch.

Newbie Ananya Panday’s dressed to make you ‘pause’ and take a good look at her fashion A-game. Her black dress had embellished commas and periods in gold which she sported with strappy sandals and a pair of large hoops. She was accompanied by best friend and soon-to-be Bollywood debutant Shanaya Kapoor who wore an off-shoulder crop top and flared bottoms in neon green. Tara Sutaria, who arrived with Adar Jain was seen in a captioned bralet and a slit skirt with a jacket on top. Her jacket had an interesting embellishment of music notes with the treble sign on the jacket buttons.

Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Patralekha were spotted in shades of red. While Janhvi’s strappy dress was a shade of a deeper pink set in shimmer, her footwear was a cutesy feathery pair of stilettos. Karisma Kapoor sported red and gold in a short dress and wore her hair back in a ponytail. Patralekha was seen in a scarlet dress tapered at the neck which she wore with thigh-high boots, keeping her entire look stylish and chic.

What did you think of the lookbook from Malaika’s birthday party last night? Tweet to us and let us know!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 12:05 IST