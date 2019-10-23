What do Selena Gomez, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha have in common? We find out

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:11 IST

Edgy, luxe, tulle, exuding oodles of oomph are some of the words to best describe Aadnevik’s designs. Several tactile materials including chiffon, feathers and leather are at play in the designs that feature sheer corsets, high slits and play to the image of a classy bombshell who knows what she wants. The label’s short dresses are priced at around £2,500, while the longer ones are priced approximately at £4,200. The label’s couture collection ranges from £15,000 to £50,000.

Who are the Aadneviks?

Kristian Aadnevik established his own label back in 2004 and presented his first collection at London Fashion Week the same year. In 2007, Donatella Versace selected Kristian Aadnevik as part of the Australian Wool Innovation’s Protégé Program, where he had designed a merino-based capsule collection for her brand. The legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld also was one of the mentors on Protege Program that Aadnevik was chosen at. While the Versace gig might have become Aadnevik’s big break, he had already worked with another great Alexander McQueen while studying at the Royal College of Art in London.

He met his wife and creative partner Hila Aadnevik in 2012. Hila is a self-taught designer who brings an additional creative edge to Kristian’s work. The duo works as part of the label, Kristian Aadnevik.

What makes the Aadneviks tick?

With celebrity clients like Kendall Jenner, Jourdan Dunn, Kylie Minogue, Shakira, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Rihanna, and more recently Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Rakulpreet and Sonakshi Sinha, Kristian Aadnevik might just be the most-popular design label you’ll hear of. They mostly work in-house including managing their PR and social media marketing. A mere mention by a popular celebrity is enough to get social media universe buzzing about the brand and the creation worn by a certain celebrity. Popstars Kylie Minogue and Shakira too are fans of Kristian Aadnevik. While Kylie wore the label back in August 2014 at the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games in U.K., Shakira donned a Kristian Aadnevik creation at the 49th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 2014.

Kendall Jenner famously wore the Kristian Aadnevik SS 2016 Dress at the MTV Movie Awards in April 2016. Model Jourdan Dunn wore a creation by Kristian Aadnevik at the Elle Style Awards in 2015. Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a white silk chiffon gown with French lace and leather details from the label’s AW19 collection. This collection is inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s masterwork Anna Karenina and was created in metallic red, silver and blue French lace with leather craftsmanship.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner’s naked dress really pushes the line

Style diva Malaika Arora wore a silk chiffon gown with leather and pearls details from the label’s AW18 collection at the Vogue Beauty Awards this year, which has also more recently been seen on Sonakshi Sinha. Kristian Aadnevik was also seen on Rakulpreet at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 in a red tulle version.

Selena Gomez took the creation to a popular music video of hers where she wore a flowy number in a field which appears a few times in her popular song, Come & Get It.

via GIPHY

Which one of these looks has been your most favourite? Let us know!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 16:07 IST