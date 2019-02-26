Oscars 2019 Red Carpet: Kendall Jenner’s naked dress at Vanity Fair party really pushes the line

Kendall Jenner arrived at the Oscars’ Vanity Fair 2019 red carpet in a vintage Rami Kadi beaded black and silver lurex velvet gown from the brand’s SS 2019 couture collection and it took the idea of the naked dress up a notch. The glittery ensemble also had a tunic-like feature with fringes of beads and crystals.

Red carpets have seen everything that fashion can offer. From rebellious thigh-high slits to deceptive sheer and of course the famous naked dress. One wonders where to draw the line and if there is a line at all. The likes of Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, Beyonce, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West have flaunted this trend on the red carpet over the past few years and even though they are absolute head-turners, there is still a lot to decipher as to what is the message that a naked dress carries along. There is definitely a possibility of an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction and a wrong angle in a photograph but hail the double sided-tape that shoulders these revealing silhouettes.



While some ponder upon why a gown exposes the derrière and more as it is a scandalous territory, many feel that it is a necessary step towards body positivity and freedom to wear whatever one wants to wear. Rebellious icons like Marilyn Monroe, Caroll Baker, Kate Moss, Cher, Halle Berry among others have paved the way for sure and showed us how it’s done.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 15:00 IST