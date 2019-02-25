Oscars 2019: Jennifer Lopez gown looks a lot like Kareena Kapoor’s sparkly dress. See pics

Kareena Kapoor might not have attended the 2019 Oscars. However, photos of the Bollywood actor’s stunning metallic dress from a recent awards function have everyone comparing her sparkly dress to one worn by actor-singer Jennifer Lopez at the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday. JLo might not have been nominated for an Oscar, but she made sure to leave quite the impression on the red carpet, dressed in head-to-toe sparkle, courtesy of fashion designer Tom Ford. For the star-studded occasion, JLo, who also presented an Oscar, teamed her shimmering metallic long-sleeved gown with sleek wavy hair and stunning diamond jewellery. Interestingly, Jennifer Lopez’s Oscars dress looks a lot like Kareena Kapoor’s equally mirrored and sparkling dress by Dubai-based fashion designer, Atelier Zuhra. Take a look JLo and Kareena’s silver dresses that screamed maximalist glamour:

While these Jennifer Lopez and Kareena Kapoor dresses bear obvious resemblance to one another — both have mock necks, which elongate their silhouettes — JLo’s shiny floor-length look is (as expected) more red carpet than Kareena’s sleeveless ankle-length dress. JLo’s figure-hugging Tom Ford gown was covered in mosaic mirrored tiles and glistened under the bright lights on the red carpet of Hollywood’s biggest night. Jennifer Lopez added even more shine to her glam by wearing a chunky diamond ring and matching earrings.

Kareena Kapoor’s fitted dress, which she wore to the Social Media Summit and Awards 2018 in November, was also decorated with mosaic crystal embellishments, but offered a more fun, party vibe. It featured Atelier Zuhra’s signature shattered mosaic crystal mirrors — inspired by Barcelona’s Gaudí architecture. Another similarity between Kareena and Jennifer’s looks? Their make-up. Both JLo and Kareena wore a dramatic smoky eye to complement their metallic dresses. While, the jury is still out on whether Jennifer Lopez’ Tom Ford gown was inspired by Kareena Kapoor’s Atelier Zuhra design, our guess is not — considering both JLo and Tom Ford don’t need much inspiration to churn out fashion gold (or silver).

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 16:54 IST