 Oscars 2019 celebs who experimented with androgynous looks and won the red carpet
Oscars 2019: From Awkwafina, Melissa McCarthy and Amy Poehler sporting stylish pantsuits to Pose star Billy Porter wearing a custom black gown and a matching bolero jacket, gender-fluid fashion made a statement at the 91st Academy Awards.

fashion and trends Updated: Feb 25, 2019 15:17 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Los Angeles
Oscars 2019,Academy Awards,Oscars
Awkwafina arrived at the 2019 Oscars in a sparkly and metallic pink DSquared2 pantsuit. (Instagram)

A number of celebrities sported gender-fluid attires at the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Pose star Billy Porter sported a custom black-velvet Christian Siriano dress and a matching bolero jacket. Not only him, Eighth Grade actor Elsie Fisher too had added a tuxedo twist to her looks. Her all-black suit featured a matching pair of reflective boots alongside a complementary metal neckpiece and a simple hair clip nestled in the corner of her blonde locks, reported Variety. Melissa McCarthy, Jenifer Lewis, Awkwafina and Amy Poehler too sported a multitude of stylish pantsuits paired with matching capes, pastel shades and metallic materials.

The Wife star Glenn Close stunned the red carpet in a golden gown-cape combo, while actor Michelle Yeoh sported a metallic frock, featuring an embroidered gold and silver bodice, intricate floral details and a silver handbag.Earlier in the evening, Spike Lee turned heads in a bright purple suit accessorized with both a gender-fluid necklace symbol and a pair of “love/hate” rings from his iconic film Do The Right Thing – an homage to both Radio Raheem and the legendary singer-songwriter Prince, Variety further reported. Take a look at some of the most statement-making gender-fluid celebrity looks at the 91st Academy Awards:

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 15:11 IST

