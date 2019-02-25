Oscars 2019 celebs who experimented with androgynous looks and won the red carpet

A number of celebrities sported gender-fluid attires at the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Pose star Billy Porter sported a custom black-velvet Christian Siriano dress and a matching bolero jacket. Not only him, Eighth Grade actor Elsie Fisher too had added a tuxedo twist to her looks. Her all-black suit featured a matching pair of reflective boots alongside a complementary metal neckpiece and a simple hair clip nestled in the corner of her blonde locks, reported Variety. Melissa McCarthy, Jenifer Lewis, Awkwafina and Amy Poehler too sported a multitude of stylish pantsuits paired with matching capes, pastel shades and metallic materials.

The Wife star Glenn Close stunned the red carpet in a golden gown-cape combo, while actor Michelle Yeoh sported a metallic frock, featuring an embroidered gold and silver bodice, intricate floral details and a silver handbag.Earlier in the evening, Spike Lee turned heads in a bright purple suit accessorized with both a gender-fluid necklace symbol and a pair of “love/hate” rings from his iconic film Do The Right Thing – an homage to both Radio Raheem and the legendary singer-songwriter Prince, Variety further reported. Take a look at some of the most statement-making gender-fluid celebrity looks at the 91st Academy Awards:

