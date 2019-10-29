Ranveer Singh makes a colourful appearance on John Cena’s Instagram, says ‘can’t see me’

bollywood

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has once again shared a picture of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The Bollywood actor not only liked it but he also posted a gem in the comment section. Ranveer is seen in a colourful shirt and glaring shades in the image John has shared.

The image could possibly be from Simbaa sets. John has not written anything alongside the pic, true to his Instagram tradition. However, Ranveer was among the first ones to react and he wrote, “Can’t see me” - a call back to the wrestler’s catchphrase from his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) days.

Cena often shares random images on Instagram without any caption. His bio reads, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

Ranveer had made it to John Cena’s timeline earlier as well. In March this year, John had shared a Ranveer image from Gully Boy. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is based on Mumbai’s underground rap culture and tells the story of Murad (essayed by Ranveer), a young man with aspirations of making it big in the world of music. The film was warmly received by both critics and audiences. It is also India’s official entry for Oscars this year.

Cena will be seen in Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9, which will also have a cameo appearance by rapper Cardi B. The film is slated to release in 2020.

Ranveer, last seen in Gully Boy, has completed work on Kabir Khan’s ’83 where he essays the role of cricketing legend Kapil Dev. The film traces the unexpected victory of Indian cricket team in the 1983 cricket World Cup. The film is slated for January 2020 release. Ranveer will unite with his wife Deepika Padukone as her husband in ’83 - their fifth film together.

Early next year, Ranveer will begin work on Karan Johar’s ambitious historical drama, Takht. The film will also feature Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, among others.

