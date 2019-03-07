John Cena posts picture of Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Twitter wants to know more

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has posted a picture from the film Gully Boy on his Instagram. Cena frequently posts random images on social media, keeping with his bio, which reads, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

The image of Gully Boy seems to be the cover image for the song Apna Time Ayega, performed by actor Ranveer Singh in the film. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is based on Mumbai’s underground rap scene, and tells the story of Murad, a young man with aspirations of making it big in the world of music. The film was warmly received by both critics and audiences.

Several fans reacted to the post in confusion, but also with pride. “Boht hard boht hard,” wrote one person. “John cena is fire,” wrote another.

Cena has previously shared random images of comedian Kapil Sharma and singer Daler Mehndi. The actor has previously quoted Shah Rukh Khan on both Twitter and Instagram, the most recent coming earlier this week.

He had previously quoted SRK in July, writing, “Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous.” Shah Rukh responded to Cena and wrote, “Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero.”

Also read: John Cena posts random pictures of Kapil Sharma, Daler Mehndi, offers no explanation

In December, Cena had written that he felt fortunate to have stumbled upon one of Shah Rukh’s speeches online. “Your perspective on life is one I strive to attain,” he had written.

“I cannot tell you how fortunate I am to have so many Indian fans. Every day, I go on to my social media accounts, and I see so many fans from India wanting to talk to me,” Cena, who visited India in 2005 as part of the WWE, had told Hindustan Times.

Cena most recently appeared in the Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee. He has also signed on to a new Netflix film, to be directed by Jason Bateman. According to Variety, the film revolves around a family stuck in an old abandoned movie studio where the sets come to life.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 13:13 IST