Housefull 4 box office day 4: Akshay Kumar film records a huge Monday, makes an estimated Rs 81 cr in 4 days

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:37 IST

There is no stopping actor Akshay Kumar at the box office. After successes like Kesari and Mission Mangal this year, looks like Housefull 4 is also headed in the same direction. According to a report in Box Office India, the film has made an estimated Rs 31-32 crores on Monday.

The report adds that the film made Rs 31-32 crore nett on Monday and driving the Monday numbers was the multiplexes crowd. The top 10 multiplex chains in the country recorded “Rs 17 crore nett “, it added. The film did well in single screens across north Indian states of UP and Bihar and western states of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The film had seen a slump on Sunday, owing to Diwali.

However, collectively, the first weekend figures worked well for the film. According to an earlier Box Office India report, the film had made Rs 50 crores. The comedy had earned Rs 12.5-13 crore on Sunday. It made Rs 18.81 crore on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 37.89 crore in two days. The film has a grand opening of Rs 19.08 crore on Friday.

Tweeting about the figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had said about the film’s two days’ business: “HouseFull4 is steady on Day 2... Saw gains in some circuits, was down in few... Biz on Mon is pivotal when Diwali holidays begin... Tue-Thu biz is crucial, if it has to post a solid total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr. Total: Rs 37.89 cr. India biz. HF4.”

Akshay Kumar’s new film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunkey Pandey and is expected to do better as the festive fever continues with Bhai Dooj on Tuesday. The reincarnation drama is the fourth film in the hit Housefull franchise. It has been directed by Farhad Shamji and is a Sajid Nadiadwala production.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 09:35 IST