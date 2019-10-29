e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Housefull 4 box office day 4: Akshay Kumar film records a huge Monday, makes an estimated Rs 81 cr in 4 days

Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4 saw a slight dip in the numbers on Sunday, owing to Diwali, picked up momentum on Monday and made an estimated Rs 31-32 crores on day 4.

bollywood Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 was a Diwali release.
Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 was a Diwali release.
         

There is no stopping actor Akshay Kumar at the box office. After successes like Kesari and Mission Mangal this year, looks like Housefull 4 is also headed in the same direction. According to a report in Box Office India, the film has made an estimated Rs 31-32 crores on Monday.

The report adds that the film made Rs 31-32 crore nett on Monday and driving the Monday numbers was the multiplexes crowd. The top 10 multiplex chains in the country recorded “Rs 17 crore nett “, it added. The film did well in single screens across north Indian states of UP and Bihar and western states of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The film had seen a slump on Sunday, owing to Diwali.

However, collectively, the first weekend figures worked well for the film. According to an earlier Box Office India report, the film had made Rs 50 crores. The comedy had earned Rs 12.5-13 crore on Sunday. It made Rs 18.81 crore on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 37.89 crore in two days. The film has a grand opening of Rs 19.08 crore on Friday.

Also read: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party: Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan turn up in traditional best

Tweeting about the figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had said about the film’s two days’ business: “HouseFull4 is steady on Day 2... Saw gains in some circuits, was down in few... Biz on Mon is pivotal when Diwali holidays begin... Tue-Thu biz is crucial, if it has to post a solid total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr. Total: Rs 37.89 cr. India biz. HF4.”

Akshay Kumar’s new film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunkey Pandey and is expected to do better as the festive fever continues with Bhai Dooj on Tuesday. The reincarnation drama is the fourth film in the hit Housefull franchise. It has been directed by Farhad Shamji and is a Sajid Nadiadwala production.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 09:35 IST

tags
top news
‘Will see what’s happening on ground’: EU team on way to Kashmir
‘Will see what’s happening on ground’: EU team on way to Kashmir
After 75 hrs of rescue ops, 2-year-old stuck in Trichy borewell found dead
After 75 hrs of rescue ops, 2-year-old stuck in Trichy borewell found dead
India, Saudi Arabia share similar security concerns: PM Modi
India, Saudi Arabia share similar security concerns: PM Modi
Baghdadi buried at sea by US military: Report
Baghdadi buried at sea by US military: Report
Team India fielding coach declares best ‘Indian fielder of this decade’
Team India fielding coach declares best ‘Indian fielder of this decade’
Donald Trump tweets photo of military dog wounded in Baghdadi raid
Donald Trump tweets photo of military dog wounded in Baghdadi raid
‘We know we made mistakes on 737 Max jet’: Boeing CEO to tell US lawmakers
‘We know we made mistakes on 737 Max jet’: Boeing CEO to tell US lawmakers
PM Modi reaches Saudi Arabia, strategic & trade talks top agenda
PM Modi reaches Saudi Arabia, strategic & trade talks top agenda
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News