Deepika Padukone advises husband Ranveer Singh how ‘kuch paise bach jayenge’, internet says lol

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sure know how to keep the love-metre going. When not posing together or dropping quotable quotes about each other, Deepika and Ranveer make it a point to take their PDA to Instagram.

The real-life couple -- who will be playing Kapil Dev and wife Romi in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film, 83 – had internet in thrall again on Tuesday. One of Deepika’s comments – which will have so many wives identifying with her – especially had internet in its laugh out loud mode.

Ranveer shared photos with speakers and music systems of a new brand he is endorsing. Commenting on one of them, Deepika wrote, “get some for the home na?kuch paise bach jayenge!!!” People dropped laughing emojis on the comment which is unlike what many expect from the queen of cool. “Housewife feels,” said one, while other asked what will they do with so much money.

Another photo had Ranveer Singh with the headphones on, his wife again dropped a comment, “I feel like this is how you’ll tune out when I nag you!” Ranveer is yet to respond to Deepika’s comments.

The two actors tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy last year, which was attend by close friends and family. It was followed by high-profile wedding receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Other than 83 that is based on India’s iconic win over West Indies at the 1983 cricket World Cup, Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which she is also producing. This will be Deepika’s first release after last year’s Padmaavat.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is enjoying a purple patch in his career. After Padmaavat, he delivered the blockbuster Simmba and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy that earned both box office numbers and critical acclaim.

