John Abraham reacts to Pati Patni Aur Woh’s marital rape dialogue, says ‘I can’t do adult humour’

Pagalpanti actors John Abraham and Anil Kapoor talk about how they ensure comedy is clean and react to the Pati Patni Aur Woh dialogue on marital rape.

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2019 13:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
John Abraham at a media interaction during the promotions of Pagalpanti.
John Abraham at a media interaction during the promotions of Pagalpanti.(IANS)
         

Bollywood actor John Abraham and Anil Kapoor, who are gearing up for the release of Anees Bazmee’s comedy, Pagalpanti, have opened up on how to be funny without hurting anyone’s sentiments.

Citing the instance of marital rape dialogue in Pati Patni Aur Woh that has upset a section of people, John was asked about dealing with adult humour. Speaking with Pinkvilla, John said in an interview, “In Pagalpanti, it is a universal movie. You can target anyone, from the age of 6 to 96, there is nothing offensive in it. There is no bloodshed, the villains are cute, everything is very good and positive about the film. Subconsciously, I can’t do adult humour, so anything if it khatkos (bothers) me in a line and I feel it might be offensive as far as humour goes, I probably wouldn’t say it.”

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Deepika-Ranveer, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda captured in a rare frame together. See pic

“It depends who you are working with as well. Sometimes you work with someone where you feel trapped. You trust a director completely and then feel ‘what is this line?’ There are youngsters and newcomers, they don’t know how to say no and don’t realise it and later they feel they received flak for it. But their intent is not wrong,” Anil Kapoor added.

 

Ever since the first trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh landed online, social media roasted everyone associated with the film for a dialogue that allegedly validates marital rape. In a scene from the trailer, Kartik complains to his friend how men are called rapists if they force their wives into having sex. “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai. (If we ask our wives for sex then we’re called beggars, if we deny them sex then we’re called torturers, and if we coerce them into having sex with us, we’re called rapists).”

 

After receiving all the backlash, reports claimed that the dialogue will be edited out of the film and lead star Bhumi even apologised for the dialogue. “If we have hurt anybody’s sentiments, we are sorry, because that wasn’t the intention. But everybody who is involved in Pati Patni Aur Woh, does not belong to that school, does not belong to that thought process,” she said.

